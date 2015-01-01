पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

स्वास्थ्य विभाग हरकत में:कोविड-19 की जांच कर अस्पताल परिसर में फेंकी गई पीपीई किट को जल्दबाजी में कर्मियों ने जलाया

मैनाटांड़4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • रविवार काे दैनिक भास्कर ने मैनाटांड़ पीएचसी में इधर-उधर फेंकी गई पीपीई किट का उठाया था मामला

कोविड-19 की जांच कर अस्पताल परिसर में ही फेंके जा रहे हैं पीपीई किट शीर्षक से भास्कर मे छपी खबर पर स्वास्थ्य विभाग हरकत में आया। प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र में बने रोगी प्रतीक्षालय के सामने ही जैव अवशिष्ट भंडारण के नाम से टांगे गए बैनर के सामने ही पीपीई कीट, गलब्स,मास्क सहित कोरोना जांच के अन्य सामग्री जो उपयोग के बाद परिसर में ही इधर-उधर फेंक दिये गए थे।

उसे आनन-फानन में जलाया गया। उल्लेखनीय है कि मुजफ्फरपुर के एक निजी एजेंसी को पीपीई कीट, गलब्स, प्रसव उपरांत प्लेसेंटा सहित अन्य उपयोग में लाई गई स्वास्थ्य सामग्रियां के डिस्ट्रॉय करने की जिम्मेदारी सौंपी गई है। लेकिन स्वास्थ्य विभाग के लचर व्यवस्था के कारण उक्त एजेंसी कागज में ही चलती है। आलम यह है कि प्रसव बाद प्लेसेंटा को मरीज के अभिभावक ही अस्पताल से सटे थेथरी नदी में ले जाकर फेंकते हैं। जो बहुत ही शर्म की बात है।

कभी-कभी तो स्थिति ऐसी बिगड़ जाती है कि स्थानीय लोगों से प्लेसेंटा फेंकने वाले मरीज के अभिभावक से कहासुनी तक हो जाती है। आखिर में सवाल उठता है कि सरकार के द्वारा प्लेसेंटा को इकट्ठा कर वाहन के माध्यम से ले जाकर डिस्ट्रॉय करने की सुविधा दी गई है तो अस्पताल प्रशासन उस आदेश को अमलीजामा क्यों नहीं पहनाता है ।आखिर में कागज में सफाई का काम का कोरम क्यों पूरा कर लिया जाता है।

पुराने अस्पताल में जब पीपीई कीट सहित अन्य सामान बिखरे पड़े मिले तो उसकी शिकायत जिला परिषद अखिलेश्वर प्रसाद सहित अन्य लोगों ने सिविल सर्जन अरूण कुमार सिन्हा से किया ।उन्होंने तुरंत संज्ञान लेते हुए इस संबंध में अग्रेतर कार्रवाई करने का निर्देश मैनाटांड़ स्वास्थ्य प्रबंधन को दिया तो आनन-फानन में पीपीई कीट सहित अन्य सामान को जलाया गया। बहरहाल सफाई के नाम पर मैनाटांड़ अस्पताल प्रबंधन के द्वारा जो कोरम पूरा किया जा रहा है या एक गंभीर जांच का विषय है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबिहार में कैबिनेट विस्तार जल्द, MP में काउ टैक्स वसूलेगी सरकार; जम्मू में मिली आतंक की सुरंग - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें