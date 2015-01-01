पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निर्णय:दिन में गन्ना लदे वाहनों के प्रवेश पर रहेगी रोक

बगहाएक घंटा पहले
  • जाम से निबटने के लिए एसडीएम ने की अधिकारियों के साथ बैठक, लिए गए कई निर्णय

बगहा नगर में बेतरह जाम लगने के कारण बुधवार को लोग खासे परेशान रहे। खासकर बगहा- 2 स्थित बस स्टैंड व मुख्य रेलवे ढाला के बीच लगी जाम हटाने के लिए प्रशासन पूरे दिन जूझता रहा। स्थिति की गंभीरता को देखते हुए एसडीएम शेखर आनंद ने पुलिस व प्रशासन के अधिकारियों समेत स्थानीय चीनी मिल प्रबंधन के साथ बैठक कर जाम की समस्या के स्थायी निदान के लिए विमर्श किया तथा कई निर्देश दिए। बताते चलें कि स्थानीय तिरुपति चीनी मिल का गन्ना पेराई सत्र शुरू हो गया है।

इधर, छठ व दीपावली सरीखे महत्वपूर्ण पर्वों को लेकर बाजारों में भी चहल-पहल बढ़ चली है। गन्ना की आपूर्ति करने के लिए बड़ी संख्या में पहुंच रहे वाहनों के कारण भी जाम की समस्या बढ़ चली है। ओवरब्रिज के अभाव के कारण लोगों को परेशानी झेलना पड़ रहा है। बस व ऑटो स्टैंड की व्यवस्था नहीं हो पाई है। प्रशासन ने लिया निर्णय : सुबह सात बजे से शाम आठ बजे तक अब नगर क्षेत्र में गन्ना लदे वाहनों का प्रवेश वर्जित होगा। वाल्मीकिनगर, हरनाटांड़ आदि बगहा- 2 के इलाकों से आने वाले गन्ना लदे वाहनों को मंगलपुर एसएसबी कैंप के पास ही रोक दिया जाएगा। चौतरवा बगहा से आने वाले वाहनों को शास्त्री नगर चौक के पास रोका जाएगा। शाम आठ बजे के बाद ही गन्ना से लदे इन वाहनों को मिल में गन्ना आपूर्ति के लिए छोड़ा जाएगा। बगहा- 2 प्रखंड सभागार में जाम की समस्या से निजात के लिए आयोजित बैठक में ये निर्णय लिए गए।

एसडीएम शेखर आनंद ने इसकी जानकारी देते हुए बताया कि बैठक के दौरान जाम पर नियंत्रण के लिए विविध बिंदुओं पर व्यापक विमर्श किया गया। बैठक में एसडीएम समेत एसडीपीओ कैलास प्रसाद, बगहा - 2 बीडीओ, नगर थाना व पटखौली थाना के थानाध्यक्ष समेत चीनी मिल के प्रबंधक बीएन त्रिपाठी व पर्सनल हेड त्रिपुरारी कुमार आदि उपस्थित रहे। एसडीएम ने कहा कि जाम पर प्रभावी नियंत्रण के लिए प्रशासन प्रतिबद्ध है। फुटपाथों को अतिक्रमण से हर हाल में मुक्त कराया जाएगा।

