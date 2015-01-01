पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

भास्कर अभियान:जब तक वैक्सीन नहीं आ जाता, मास्क ही दवा है, अपने साथ-साथ दूसराें के जीवन के लिए भी मास्क लगाएं

बगहा2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • शिक्षकों ने कहा- लोगों को मास्क लगाने व सामाजिक दूरी मेंटेन करने के लिए करेंगे जागरुक

वैक्सीन के सुलभ हो जाने तक सतर्कता रखना बेहद जरूरी है। दैनिक भास्कर के अभियान मास्क ही वैक्सीन है कि तारीफ करते हुए प्रबुद्धजनों ने कहा कि मास्क व सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग की बदौलत ही हमने अबतक इस भयानक महामारी से खुद को सुरक्षित रखा है। प्रभावी वैक्सीन की व्यवस्था हो जाने तक हमें व्यक्तिगत स्तर पर बेहद सतर्कता बरतने की जरूरत है।

जो मास्क नहीं लगाते वो सामाजिक हितों के खिलाफ

चौतरवा स्थित आरसी इंटरनेशनल स्कूल के प्राचार्य दुर्गादत्त पाठक कहते हैं कि मास्क व सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग से बढ़कर अभी महामारी से बचने के लिए कोई दूसरा प्रभावी साधन उपलब्ध नहीं है। हालांकि आज भी कई व्यक्ति मास्क नहीं लगा रहे हैं। ऐसे लोग खुद के साथ सामाजिक हितों के प्रति भी सावधान नहीं है।

संकल्प: मास्क लगाएंगे, पूरे समाज को बचाएंगे

रामनगर की गृहिणी रानी ठाकुर कहती हैं कि वैक्सीन के सुलभ होने तक मास्क के बल पर ही हम इस चुनौती से निबट सकते हैं। रानी ठाकुर बताती हैं कि सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का ही ख्याल रखकर इस बार छठ सरीखा व्रत उन्होंने पहली बार अपने घर पर ही रहकर किया है। अविनाश पांडेय कहते हैं कि मास्क सिर्फ हमारी रक्षा नहीं करता, बल्कि हमारा एक मास्क पूरे समाज को सुरक्षा प्रदान करता है। मास्क नहीं लगाने वालों की देखादेखी दूसरे भी करते हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदो दिन बाद फिर घटे एक्टिव केस, 24 घंटे में नए मरीजों से ज्यादा ठीक होने वालों की संख्या बढ़ी - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें