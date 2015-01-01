पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

प्रतियोगिता:पंचायत टी-20 टूर्नामेंट के फाइनल में वार्ड-11 की टीम ने वार्ड-12 को हराया

वाल्मीकिनगर26 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

बाल्मीकि नगर स्थित नदी घाटी योजना उच्च विद्यालय के ग्राउंड में आज पंचायत टी-20 क्रिकेट टूर्नामेंट का फाइनल खेला गया। इस टूर्नामेंट का फाइनल वार्ड नंबर 12 और वार्ड-11 जी टाइप कॉलोनी के बीच खेला गया। टॉस जीतकर 12 नंबर वार्ड के कप्तान मोहम्मद सरफराज ने पहले बैटिंग करने का निर्णय लिया और निर्धारित 20 ओवरों में उनकी टीम 129 रन बना पाई। उसके जवाब में अभिमन्यु सिन्हा की कप्तानी में वार्ड नंबर 11 के खिलाड़ियों ने लक्ष्य का पीछा करते हुए 18 ओवर में ही अपनी झोली में कर लिया।

इस मैच के आयोजन कर्ता भाभी मुखिया प्रत्याशी एवं समाजसेवी अमित सिंह रहे। इस बाबत जानकारी देते हुए मैथ के आयोजक अमित सिंह ने बताया कि पंचायत स्तर पर खिलाड़ियों के प्रतिभा को निखारने का यह अच्छा मौका है। बाल्मीकि नगर में बहुत सी प्रतिभाएं छुपी हुई है जिसे जिला स्तर तक ले जाने की जरूरत है ताकि यह खिलाड़ी राज्य का प्रतिनिधित्व कर सकें।

टूर्नामेंट के फाइनल में मुख्य अतिथियों की भरमार रही जिसमें मुख्य रुप से पूर्व मुखिया अनिल सिंह पूर्व मुखिया के अनुज सुनील सिंह मोहम्मद अकरम अंजनी कुमार सिंह एवं बाल्मीकि नगर पंचायत के पैक्स अध्यक्ष रमेश शाह उपस्थित रहे। मैच के आयोजन करता अमित सिंह के तरफ से विजेता टीम को ₹ 25000 नगद ट्रॉफी एवं कमेटी के तरफ से 1000 रुपए का नगद पुरस्कार दिया गया। वहीं उप विजेता टीम को 1100 रुपए नगद एवं ट्रॉफी प्रदान की गई।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपंजाब के लोगों को क्यों है फिर से अपनी जमीन के बंटने का डर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें