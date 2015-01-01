पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विवाद:मछली विवाद में चाकू से युवक को किया घायल

बगहाएक घंटा पहले
  • वार्ड नंबर- 8 कैलाश नगर मोहल्ले की घटना

नगर क्षेत्र के वार्ड नंबर 8 स्थित कैलाश नगर मोहल्ला में मछली नहीं देने के विवाद को लेकर उसी वार्ड के गोलैया चौक निवासी मोहन बैठा के पुत्र 25 वर्षीय सोनू कुमार को कतिपय तत्वों ने चाकू मारकर गंभीर रुप से घायल कर दिया। उसे परिजनों ने फौरन अनुमंडलीय अस्पताल पहुंचाया। यहां इलाज के बाद युवक की हालत खतरे से बाहर बताई गई है। अनुमंडलीय अस्पताल के वरीय चिकित्सक डा.एसपी अग्रवाल ने बताया कि युवक को बांह, पीठ व गर्दन पर चाकू लगा है। इलाज के बाद उसकी स्थिति ठीक है।

अभी उसका इलाज चल रहा है। घायल सोनू के पिता मोहन बैठा ने बताया कि सबेरे उनका पुत्र नदी से मछली निकाल रहा था। मोहल्ले का ही संजय जायसवाल रंगदारी के बल पर बिना रुपये दिए मछली मांगने लगा। सोनू ने मछली देने से इनकार कर दिया। सोनू जब मछली लेकर घर लौट रहा था तो संजय जायसवाल ने अपने दो साथियों के साथ घेरकर उस पर चाकू से हमला कर दिया। सोनू घायल होकर घटनास्थल पर ही गिर गया। पटखौली थानाध्यक्ष धर्मवीर भारती ने बताया कि घायल की निशानदेही पर मुख्य आरोपी संजय जायसवाल को गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया है। नगर थाना की पुलिस ने अनुमंडलीय अस्पताल में घायल का फर्द बयान दर्ज किया है।

