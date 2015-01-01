पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्रदर्शन:चोरी के दूसरे दिन सड़क पर उतरे व्यावसायी चौकी की मांग को लेकर किया उग्र प्रदर्शन

बैरिया2 घंटे पहले
  • बीती रात चोरी करते पखनाहा बाजार में सुबेस महतो की दुकान से पकड़ा गया युवक

थाना क्षेत्र के पखनाहा बाजार में सुबेस महतो के कपड़ा दुकान में बीती रात चोरी करते हुए रंगे हाथ एक चोर को पकड़ा गया। कपड़ा दुकानदार महतो ने बताया कि वह दुकान बंद कर रात्रि में घर चला गया था जिसके बाद चोरों द्वारा ऊपर का छप्पर तो नीचे दुकान में घुसकर चोर किया जा रहा था चोर जब चोरी कर रहे थे उसी समय अगल-बगल के लोगों को शक हुआ और लोगों द्वारा दुकान को चारों तरफ से घेर लिया गया । चोर के कुछ साथी तो भागने में कामयाब रहे लेकिन एक चोर जो दुकान के अंदर घुस गया था उसे ग्रामीणों द्वारा पकड़ा गया। जिसकी पहचान बलुआ रमपुरवा निवासी रामायण प्रसाद के पुत्र प्रेम कुमार के नाम से की गई दुकानदार ने बताया की अन्य चोरों द्वारा 32 हजार नगद तथा तथा 60 से 70 हजार का कपड़ा चुरा लिया गया है ।

थाना अध्यक्ष दुष्यंत कुमार ने बताया कि कपड़ा व्यवसाई के आवेदन पर दो व्यक्तियों पर बलुआ निवासी प्रेम कुमार व बबलू कुमार पर प्राथमिकी दर्ज की गई है तथा पकड़े गए अभियुक्त प्रेम कुमार को जेल भेजा गया है। वही थाने से सौ कदम की दूरी पर स्थित ब्लॉक कैंपस में स्थित एक फोटोस्टेट की दुकान में लगभग 60 हजार के सामानों की चोरी कर ली गई है। दुकान से बैटरी, इनवर्टर तथा फोटो कॉपी करने वाली मशीन को चुरा लिया गया है।

6 महीने के अंदर चोरी की दर्जनों वारदात हो चुकी है
6 महीने के अंदर लगातार आधा दर्जन दुकानों में चोरी होने से अजीज आकर व्यवसायियों ने घंटों अपनी दुकानो को बंद कर प्रदर्शन किया। प्रदर्शन कर रहे हैं व्यवसाइयों ने बताया कि 6 माह के अंदर सुबोध जयसवाल, टुना साह, भरत शाह सहित लगभग आधा दर्जन दुकानों में चोरों द्वारा चोरी कर लिया गया लेकिन प्रशासन द्वारा कोई ठोस कदम नहीं उठाया जा रहा है जिसे अजी जाकर वे पखनाहा बाजार में एक पुलिस चौकी खोलने की मांग कर रहे हैं। थानाध्यक्ष दुष्यंत कुमार के समझाने बुझाने व आश्वासन के बाद लोगों ने अपनी दुकान खोली तथा प्रदर्शन को समाप्त किया। प्रदर्शन करने वालों में लालजी शाह, भूपेंद्र शाह, विनोद जयसवाल, अशर्फी शाह, जहांगीर मियां, सुबोध जयसवाल, अशोक जयसवाल, लल्लन जयसवाल शामिल रहे।

