पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

सभा:भाजपावालों को महंगाई अब डायन नहीं बल्कि भौजाई नजर आ रही है : तेजस्वी

बाजपट्टी4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
बाजपट्‌टी में आयोजित जनसभा में मौजूद राजद नेता तेजस्वी यादव व अन्य।
  • तेजस्वी यादव ने बाजपट्‌टी, पुपरी, परिहार और बथनाहा में लोगों से कहा- एक मौका दीजिए

प्रतिपक्ष के नेता तेजस्वी यादव ने मंगलवार को जिले के अलग-अलग जगह चुनावी जनसभा को संबोधित किया। उन्होंने प्रखंड के श्री रघुनाथ प्रसाद नोपानी उच्च विद्यालय के मैदान में आयोजित राजद प्रत्याशी मुकेश कुमार यादव के चुनावी सभा को संबोधित किया। तेजस्वी ने कहा कि पहले चरण के वोटिंग में ही एनडीए का सुपड़ा साफ हो गया है। बिहार में राजद की सरकार बनना तय है। अध्यक्षता प्रखंड अध्यक्ष मो. इश्तियाक व संचालन लक्ष्मण यादव ने किया। मौके पर राजद प्रत्याशी मुकेश कुमार यादव, कारी सोहेब, पूर्व सांसद अर्जुन राय, पूर्व जिलाध्यक्ष शफीक खान, सूर्यदेव राय, सुधीर कुंवर, मोहम्मद असरुद्दीन उर्फ जिलानी, मोहम्मद अशरफ उर्फ जिलानी, चंद्रजीत प्रसाद यादव, कांग्रेस नेता ताराकांत झा, राजीव कुमार सिंह, मौजे लाल शर्मा, राजकिशोर, मोहम्मद कमाल अहमद उर्फ कल्लू, सुनीता शर्मा आदि नेताओं ने संबोधित किया।

पहली बैठक में देंगे 10 लाख नौजवानों को सरकारी नौकरी

परिहार | परिहार मुख्यालय स्थित कृषि फार्म में चुनावी सभा को संबोधित करते हुए उन्होंने कहा कि अगर हमारी सरकार बनी, तो मंत्रिमंडल की पहली बैठक में 10 लाख नौजवानों को सरकारी नौकरी देने का काम करेंगे। देश के इतिहास में ऐसा पहली बार होगा। महंगाई पर चुटकी लेते कहा कि प्याज का दाम सेंचुरी तथा आलू का दाम हाफ सेंचुरी मार दिया है। महंगा होने पर भाजपा वाले पहले प्याज का माला पहन कर घूमते थे। गाना गाते थे कि महंगाई डायन खाए जात है। लेकिन, अब भाजपा वालों को महंगाई डायन नहीं भौजाई नजर आ रही है।

उद्योग-धंधे काे कर दिया चौपट

पुपरी | तेजस्वी यादव ने पुपरी स्थित कदम चौक के निकट के मैदान में महागठबंधन के प्रत्याशी राजद के प्रत्याशी सैयद अबू दोजाना के पक्ष में अायोजित जनसभा को संबोधित किया। कहा कि शिक्षा व उधोग धंधा को नीतीश कुमार ने चौपट कर दिया है। डबल इंजन की सरकार बिहार में एक कारखाना तक नहीं खोल पाई। सरकार के नकारात्मक सोच के कारण सीतामढ़ी का एकमात्र उद्योग धंधा रीगा चीनी मिल बंद होने के कगार पर है जिससे हजारों कर्मियों को बेरोजगारी की समस्या सता रही है।

सिंचाई का किया जाएगा प्रबंध

बथनाहा| बथनाहा उच्च विद्यालय के प्रांगण में तेजस्वी यादव ने कहा कि यह चुनाव नहीं है बल्कि बेरोजगारी दूर करने का आंदोलन है। किसानों के खेतों में सिंचाई का प्रबंध किया जाएगा। सभा की अध्यक्षता राजद के बथनाहा प्रखंड अध्यक्ष सहदेव खिरहर और मंच का संचालन सत्येंद्र तिवारी ने किया। सभा को संजय राम, संजय कुमार महतो, प्रमुख श्याम राय, कांग्रेस प्रखंड अध्यक्ष पंकज कुमार सिंह, दीपू कुमार सिंह, शेख रब्बानी, सुरेश महतो आदि ने संबोधित किया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजंग के 37 दिन हो गए हैं, लोग सीमा पर लड़ रहे हैं या वहां से बुलावा आने का इंतजार - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें