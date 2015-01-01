पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सड़क जाम:पूर्व के विवाद को लेकर गला में रस्सी बांधकर युवक की कर दी हत्या, आत्महत्या में तब्दील करने के लिए पेड़ पर लटकाया

बाजपट्टी3 घंटे पहले
  • बाजपट्टी थाना क्षेत्र की बाजितपुर पंचायत स्थित बसंत चौक से दक्षिण आम के बगीचे से बरामद किया गया युवक का शव

बाजितपुर पंचायत स्थित बसंत चौक से दक्षिण आम के बगीचा में पूर्व के विवाद को लेकर गुरुवार की रात बदमाशों ने गल्ले में रस्सी बांधकर एक युवक की हत्या कर दी। वहीं हत्या को आत्महत्या में तब्दील करने के लिए शव को आम के पेड़ में लटकाकर भाग निकले। उसकी पहचान बाजितपुर गांव निवासी राम ब्रजेश ठाकुर उर्फ कन्हाई ठाकुर के 19 वर्षीय पुत्र विवेक कुमार के रूप में की गई है। घटना को लेकर रामीणों ने बाजपट्टी से कुम्मा जाने वाली सड़क के कंचनपुर बसंत चौक पर बांस-बल्ला लगाकर सड़क जाम कर दिया। वे सभी आरोपियों की गिरफ्तारी की मांग कर रहे थे। घटना की सूचना मिलने पर थानाध्यक्ष देवेंद्र चौधरी व एसआई तुफैल अहमद खान दल-बल के साथ घटनास्थल पर पहुंचे।

वहीं मामले की छानबीन कर आक्रोशित लोगों को समझाने का प्रयास किया। पुलिस द्वारा आरोपियों को जल्द ही गिरफ्तार किये जाने के आश्वासन मिलने के बाद आक्रोशित लोग शांत हुए। पुलिस ने शव को कब्जे में लेकर पोस्टमार्टम कराने के लिए सदर अस्पताल में भेज दिया। पिता राम ब्रजेश ठाकुर के आवेदन पर एक प्राथमिकी दर्ज करायी है। इसमें गांव के ही पुलकित ठाकुर, छोटन ठाकुर, विलास ठाकुर, रामईश्वर ठाकुर, कैलाश ठाकुर, वीरेंद्र ठाकुर, रविन्द्र ठाकुर एवं देवेन्द्र ठाकुर को आरोपित किया गया है।

विवेक के पिता ने आठ लोगों के खिलाफ करायी प्राथमिकी दर्ज
फर्नीचर दुकान से विवेक को बुलाकर ले गए थे आरोपी
विवेक बसंत चौक पर फर्नीचर का दुकान करता था। जबकि उसके अन्य भाई बबलू, दिलखुश एवं प्रियांशु उसी के साथ रहता था। देर रात 11 बजे उक्त सभी आरोपी दुकान पर पहुंचकर उसके पुत्र को आम के बगीचा की ओर ले गए।

दो माह पहले लड़की के साथ छेड़खानी का हुआ था मामला
दो माह गांव में लड़की के साथ छेड़खानी के मामले में उसके पुत्र का नाम आया। पुत्र ने इस मामले शामिल नहीं होने की बात कही थी। फिर भी पंचायत के लोगों ने 51 हजार रुपये जुर्माना देने काे कहा था। वह पैसा नहीं दे पाया था। इस बीच उसके पुत्र की हत्या कर दी गई।

उसके पॉकेट से मोबाइल व पर्स बरामद किया गया है। उसकी जांच की जा रही है। मामले को दर्ज कर लिया गया है। पुलिस घटना के सभी बिन्दुओं पर जांच कर रही है। जल्द ही आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार कर लिया जाएगा। - देवेन्द्र चौधरी, थानाध्यक्ष, बाजपट्टी।

बाइक सवार दो बदमाशों ने युवक को गोली मारकर किया जख्मी, स्थिति गंभीर

बथानाहा थाना क्षेत्र के दिग्घी व रखौली गांव के बीच में शुक्रवार को बाइक सवार दो बदमाशों ने एक युवक को एक गोली मारकर गंभीर रूप से जख्मी कर दिया। घटना को अंजाम देने के बाद बदमाश एनएच 77 सड़क की ओर भाग निकले। युवक को इलाज के लिए शहर के निजी अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया। यहां उसकी स्थिति गंभीर बतायी गयी है। जख्मी की पहचान थाना क्षेत्र के हरिबेला गांव के वार्ड 11 निवासी नागेश्वर भगत के पुत्र नीतीश कुमार के रूप में की गयी है। जख्मी का इलाज कर रहे डॉ. शिव शंकर महतो ने बताया कि युवक के बायें सीने में गोली लगी थी। गोली को निकाल दिया गया है।

वेंडर ने बदमाशों काे पैसे लूटने का विरोध किया तो मार दी गोली, मौके पर हुई मौत

कठौर पंचायत अंतर्गत फलहारी टोल के पास शुक्रवार की शाम अज्ञात अपराधियों ने गोली मारकर एक युवक की हत्या कर दी। मृत युवक की पहचान परसुरामपुर, शिल्पी इंडेन गैस एजेंसी के वेंडर शोभा साह के 25 वर्षीय पुत्र सुनील कुमार के रुप में हुई। सुनील टैम्पो गाड़ी से गैस वितरण कार्य में लगा हुआ था। फलहारी टोल के समीप अज्ञात अपराधियों ने उससे पैसे छिनने का प्रयास किया। अपराधियों का विरोध कर गाड़ी भगाने पर अपराधियों ने सुनील के सिर में गोली मार दी, जिससे उसकी मौत मौके पर ही हो गई।

