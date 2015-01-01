पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दुर्घटना:खड़वा के पास बस, ट्रक व बाेलेराे टकराई, दो घायल

बंजरिया40 मिनट पहले
  • रक्सौल से मुजफ्फरपुर जा रही बस ने ट्रक में मारी ठाेकर

थाना क्षेत्र के खड़वा महादलित टोला के पास एएच 42 पर मंगलवार सुबह एक ट्रक व बस की जोरदार भिड़ंत हो गई। इसमें बस चालक सहित दो लोग घायल हो गए।

वहीं एक दर्जन लोगों को मामूली चोटें आईं। घायलों को आनन फानन में इलाज के लिए सदर हॉस्पिटल पहुंचाया गया। दुर्घटना में बस का अगला हिस्सा बिल्कुल पिचक गया। दुर्घटना के बाद सड़क पर दोनों तरफ गाड़ियों की कतार लग गई। वहीं सूचना पर पहुंची पुलिस ट्रक व बस को जेसीबी से हटाने का प्रयास किया परन्तु सफलता नहीं लगी। इसके बाद किसी तरह वैकल्पिक रूप यातायात को सुचारू किया जा सका। प्रभारी थानाध्यक्ष अभय कुमार ने बताया कि रक्सौल से मुजफ्फरपुर की तरफ जा रही बस सामने से आ रहे गिट्टी लदी ट्रक से टकरा गई। इसी दौरान बस रामगढ़वा से आ रही बोलेरो जिसमें एक ही परिवार के 6 लोग बैठे थे उससे बस जाकर टकरा गई।

ठोकर के बाद ट्रक का चालक गाड़ी छोड़ फरार हो गया। उन्होंने बताया कि घायलों में रामगढ़वा थाना क्षेत्र के मलाही टोला का मेघनाथ सहनी व नगर थाना क्षेत्र के रमना निवासी सुषमा देवी को गम्भीर चोट आई है। हालांकि इस दुर्घटना में बोलेरो सवार बाल बाल बच पाए।

