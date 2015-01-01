पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वारदात:सीसीटीवी कैमरा तोड़ चोरों ने तीन दुकान में की चोरी, डेढ़ लाख रुपए के सामान उड़ाए

बथनाहा5 घंटे पहले
इलेक्ट्रॉनिक उपकरणों के दुकान से सामानों की चोरी करते सीसीटीवी कैमरे में कैद हुआ चोर।
  • विशाल इलेक्ट्रॉनिक्स, शगुन ज्वेलर्स व पान की दुकान में हुई चोरी

बथनाहा ओपी क्षेत्र अंतर्गत एक ही परिवार के तीन अलग-अलग दुकानों में चोरों ने चोरी की घटना को अंजाम दिया है। इस घटना में लाखों के समान चोर ले उड़े। गुरुवार की देर रात्रि को बथनाहा बीरपुर चौक स्थित विशाल इलेक्ट्रॉनिक्स, शगुन ज्वेलर्स व पान की दुकान में चोरों ने एक साथ हाथ साफ किया। विशाल इलेक्ट्रॉनिक्स के संचालक राम राज साह उर्फ बबलू सोनी ने बताया कि दुकान में रखें 32इंच के दो एलजी टीवी, सैमसंग कंपनी का दो तथा वेस्टन कंपनी के दो टीवी को चोर साथ ले गए। जिनकी बाजार कीमत एक लाख से अधिक आंकी गई है। जबकि इसी प्रांगण में ज्वेलर्स की दुकान से सत्रह हजार के लगभग का चांदी का पायल व पान दुकान से बिस्किट, कुरकुरे, पान मसाला व अन्य सामग्री के साथ नगदी समेत पंद्रह हजार के लगभग का सामान चोर ले गए। दुकान मालिक ने बताया कि मकान के पिछले हिस्से से चोर ने प्रवेश कर गेट में लगे ताला को तोड़ दिया और दुकान में प्रवेश किया। दुकान में प्रवेश करते ही चोर ने पहले सीसीटीवी कैमरे को क्षतिग्रस्त किया और क्षतिग्रस्त करने के पश्चात उन्होंने इलेक्ट्रॉनिक पार्ट, ज्वेलरी की दुकान व पान की दुकान से समानों को एक-एक कर उठाया। जबकि दुकानदार का घर तथा दुकान एक ही परिसर में अवस्थित है। पान दुकानदार बैजनाथ प्रसाद साह ने बताया कि सभी लोग घर के अंदर सोए हुए थे जहां चोरों ने प्रवेश करने के बाद घर के दरवाजे को बाहर से बंद कर दिया। सुबह जब गेट को खोलने का प्रयास किया गया तो बाहर से बंद पाया गया। देखा कि चोरों ने मेन गेट का ताला तोड़कर चोरी की घटना को अंजाम दिया।

चोरी की घटना काे लेकर पुलिस के प्रति आक्रोश
वही चोरी की घटना का खबर सुनकर बथनाहा पंचायत के मुखिया अरुण मंडल, भाजपा नेता सुभाष साह, अशोक मंडल के अलावे स्थानीय व्यापारी श्रीनारायण गुप्ता, गणेश प्रसाद साह, पारसनाथ भगत, उपेंद्र साह, राजेश साह आदि ने पीड़ित दुकानदार से मिलकर जानकारी लिया। साथ हीं बथनाहा पुलिस के प्रति गहरी नाराजगी जाहिर करते हुए कहा कि बथनाहा ओपी क्षेत्र में लगातार चोरी की घटना घटित हो रही है। लेकिन चोरों को पुलिस पकड़ पाने में अब तक नाकाम रही है। जबकि इन लोगों ने कहा कि सीसीटीवी कैमरे को देखने से स्पष्ट लगता है कि चोर हथियारों से लैस होकर आते हैं । लगभग एक जैसे ही चोरी की घटना को अंजाम दे रहे हैं । जबकि विगत कुछ दिनों पूर्व ही सोनापुर बाजार स्थित भी तीन दुकानों में भी एक साथ चोरी की घटनाओं को अंजाम दिया गया था। जिसमें एक चोर को पकड़ा भी गया था बावजूद इसके चोर चोरी की घटना को अंजाम दे रहे हैं । लेकिन बथनाहा पुलिस चोरी की घटना का उदभेदन अब तक नहीं कर पाई है ।

चोरी के पांच रूम हीटर के साथ चोर धराया

फारबिसगंज | चोरी के रूम हीटर के साथ पुलिस ने एक चोर को रंगेहाथ पकड़ा है। उक्त चोरी की वारदात पटेल चौक जैन धर्मशाला रोड के समीप मेसर्स सुमित इलेक्ट्रॉनिक्स नामक प्रतिष्ठान की बतायी गई है। चोरी गये कुल छह रूम हीटर की कीमत दस हजार रुपये के करीब बताया गया है। हालांकि पुलिस ने छह में से पांच हीटर ही बरामद कर सकी है। चोरी के आरोप में गिरफ्तार किये गये युवक का नाम प्रवेश चौहान पिता सुरेन चौहान बताया गया है जो किरकिचिया पंचायत के चौहान टोला वार्ड संख्या-तीन का निवासी है। इधर गिरफ्तार के आरोपित युवक से पुलिस पूछताछ कर रही है। घटना के संबंध में पीड़ित दुकानदार सुबोध कुमार गुप्ता द्वारा मामला दर्ज कराया गया है। इस बावत पीड़ित दुकानदार ने बताया कि बुधवार की देर संध्या दुकान पर ग्राहकों की भीड़ लगी थी। इसी दरम्यान एक कार्टून में रखा 06 पीस रूम हीटर की चोरी हो गयी। उन्होंने दुकान बढ़ाने के क्रम में उक्त रूम हीटर के कार्टून नहीं मिलने पर दुकान में लगे सीडीटीवी फुटेज को खंगाला तो एक अज्ञात युवक के द्वारा उक्त रूम हीटर के कार्टून को चोरी कर ले जाते देखा गया। पीड़ित दुकानदार के अनुसार गुरुवार को पुनः उक्त युवक दुकान पर चोरी करने के उद्देश्य से जैसे ही पहुंचा की उसे पकड़ कर पुलिस को सपुर्द कर दिया गया। जिसके बाद पुलिस की छानबीन में उक्त युवक के पास से चोरी की पांच रूम हीटर बरामद किया गया। थानाध्यक्ष निर्मल कुमार यादवेंदु ने कहा कि पीड़ित दुकानदार के आवेदन पर चोरी किये गए रूम हीटर के साथ आरोपित युवक के विरुद्ध प्राथमिकी दर्ज कर उसे न्यायिक हिरासत में जेल भेजने की प्रक्रिया शुरू कर दिया गया है।

