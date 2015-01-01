पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कार्यक्रम:गोवर्धनपुर में जश्न-ए-गौसिया का हुआ आयोजन

बथनाहाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

प्रखंड स्थित बखरी पंचायत के गोवर्धनपुर गांव के जामिया मुस्तफविया रिजवीया मदरसा में जश्न ए गौसिया आयोजित की गयी। इसकी अध्यक्षता हजरत मौलाना हाफिज़ व कारी मो. शरफे आलम साहब अमजदी ने की।

संचालन सुरसंड के मौलाना मो. सरवर आलम ने किया। महफ़िल का आगाज अल्लाह के पाक कलाम से हाफिज व कारी मो. बशीरुद्दीन ने किया। जश्न ए गौसिया में भारत और नेपाल के कई ओलमा, मोलवी तशरीफ लाए थे। जिसमें शायर मौलाना सालिक रजा सालिक, मौलाना हसन-हुसैन, मौलाना अब्दुल मुसतफा बरकत, हाफिज तहसीन रजा बिशनपुरी, महबूब रजा गोहरधनपुरी, मौलाना शौकत अली बरकाती, दिल्ली के मौलाना शकील, पटना के मौलाना अब्दुल मन्नान व योगवाना के मौलाना अब्दुस्सतार नईमी आदि शामिल थे। वक्ताओं ने गौस ए पाक की बहुत सारी करामतों और उनकी सीरत पर खिताब किया और आपसी भाईचारे की सलाह दी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकिसान आंदोलन में संत का सुसाइड, बंगाल में 80 सीटों के अधिकारी ने TMC की ममता छोड़ी - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें