संपत्ति जलकर नष्ट:अलग-अलग जगह आग से लाखों की संपत्ति जलकर नष्ट

बथनाहा3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • बथनाहा, बोखड़ा व शिवहर में हुई अगलगी की घटना

सीतामढ़ी-शिवहर के अलग-अलग जगहों पर आग लगने से लाखों की संपत्ति जलकर नष्ट हो गई। बथनाहा में इस दौरान एक महिला व दो मवेशी गंभीर रूप से जख्मी हो गए। प्रखंड क्षेत्र की बखरी पंचायत के वार्ड नंबर 11 में आग लगने से दो घर जलकर नष्ट हो गया। वहीं, आग की चपेट में आने से दो मवेशी व एक महिला बुरी तरह झुलस गई। अगलगी में लाखों रुपए की संपत्ति के नुकसान हाेने का अनुमान है। दोपहर 1 बजे के करीब गणेश महतो के घर में अचानक आग लग गयी। ग्रामीणों ने आग बुझाने की भरसक कोशिश की। लेकिन, तब तक घर में बंधी दो मवेशी झुलस चुके थे। वहीं, गाय को बचाने में रामदुलारी देवी भी बूरी तरह झुलस गई। लपटों ने पड़ोसी रामनरेश सिंह के घर को भी चपेट में ले लिया। जिसके बाद ग्रामीणों ने आग पर काबू पा लिया। सीओ गिन्नी प्रसाद व विद्युत अभियंता परमित रंजन ने कहा कि पीड़ित परिवार को मुआवजा दिया जाएगा। बोखड़ा| प्रखंड क्षेत्र के बुधनगरा वार्ड संख्या 8 निवासी गोनौर दास के फूस के घर में शनिवार की सुबह अचानक आग गई। इससे घर सहित अनाज, कपड़ा, बर्तन समेत हजारों रुपए की संपत्ति जलकर नष्ट हो गई। प्राप्त जानकारी के अनुसार शनिवार की सुबह धुआं उठते देख गृहस्वामी द्वारा शोर मचाया गया। हल्ला सुनकर ग्रामीण घटनास्थल की तरफ दौड़े। वहीं, आपसी सहयोग से आग पर काबू पाया। तब तक घर पूरी तरह जल चुका था। इस बाबत सीओ ने पुष्पा कुमारी ने बताया कि घटनास्थल की जांच करवाई जाएगी। शिवहर। प्रखंड क्षेत्र के जाफरपुर गांव वार्ड संख्या 6 में शुक्रवार की रात आग लगने से लाखों रुपए की संपत्ति जलकर नष्ट हो गई। प्रत्यक्षदर्शिर्यों के अनुसार वार्ड 6 निवासी रंजीत राम के घर में बिजली की शार्ट सर्किट के कारण आग लग गई। ग्रामीणों ने आपसी सहयोग से आग बुझाने की कोशिश की। लेकिन तब तक आग ने इंदरजीत राम और वीरेंद्र राम के घर को अपने चपेट मे ले लिया।

