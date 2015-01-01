पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अपराध:छठ घाट अर्घ्य देने गए राजद नेता के घर का ताला तोड़ लाखों की चोरी

बथनाहा12 घंटे पहले
शनिवार की सुबह अज्ञात चोरों ने करीब पांच बजे के लगभग बंद पड़े राजद नेता के घर को निशाना बनाया। चोरों ने घर का ताला तोड़कर व नगदी समेत लाखों रुपये का जेवर चुरा कर ले गए। बथनाहा ओपी क्षेत्र के मंडल चौक स्थित राजद नेता सुरेंद्र सिंह यादव के घर मे घुसकर अज्ञात चोरों ने उस वक्त चोरी की घटना को अंजाम दिया जिस समय पूरा परिवार भद्रेश्वर स्थित कोसी नहर के मुख्य केनाल पर छठ मनाने गए हुए थे। इसी बीच चोरों ने सुना पड़ा घर को निशाना बनाया।

इस संदर्भ में राजद नेता के दिवगंत बड़े भाई के पुत्र कृष्णानंद कुमार ने बथनाहा पुलिस को एक आवेदन देकर अज्ञात चोरों के विरुद्ध सुने पड़े घर मे घुस कर सैमसंग का एक मोबाइल, आलमारी का लॉकर तोड़कर नकद करीब तीस हजार रुपया समेत लाखों रुपये मूल्य के सोना व चांदी के जेवर तथा वस्त्र चुरा लेने का मामला दर्ज कराया है। वहीं चोरी गए समानों में छठ करने मायके आयी उसकी फुआ के जेवर भी चोर उड़ा ले गया। जिसमें सोना का एक जोडा अंगूठी, गले का नेकलेस, कान का टॉप्स आदि समेत अन्य वस्त्र आभूषण भी शामिल हैं। वही इलाके में बढ़ रही चोरी की घटना के लिए बथनाहा ओपी पुलिस के प्रति लोगो मे गहरी नाराजगी भी देखी जा रही है।

लोगों ने कहा कि इलाके में चोरी की अनेक घटना घटित होने के बाद भी चोर अबतक पुलिस के पकड़ से बाहर है। पुलिस ने शक के आधार पर पुलिस ने तीन संदिग्ध को हिरासत में लेकर पूछताछ शुरू कर रही है। वहीं बथनाहा ओपी पुलिस की पहल पर एस एस बी 56 वी वाहिनी से डॉग स्क्वायड की टीम को भी लगाया गया। जिसे कोई खास सफलता नहीं मिली है। इस बाबत ओपी अध्यक्ष भानू प्रताप ने कहा कि घटना की छानबीन की जा रही है। मामले में पुलिस द्वारा कुछ संदिग्ध को हिरासत में लेकर पूछताछ भी किया जा रहा है। जल्द ही पुलिस मामले का उद्भेदन करने में सफल होगी ।

