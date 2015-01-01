पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

हंगामा:जांच परीक्षा के लिए पहुंचे 10वीं के स्टूडेंट्स ने स्कूल बंद देख किया हंगामा, बोले- स्कूल बंद रखना था तो सूचना क्यों न दी

बथनाहा2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • स्कूल के शिक्षक चुनाव ड्यूटी से नहीं लौटे हैं, स्कूल में अर्द्ध सैनिक बल का बसेरा है, इसको लेकर बुधवार को स्कूल नहीं खोला गया

मैट्रिक की परीक्षा में शामिल होने के लिए बुधवार से शुरू हो रही जांच की परीक्षा में सम्मिलित हाेने पहुंचे छात्र-छात्राओं ने स्कूल बंद देख भड़क गए। योगीनाथ उच्चतर माध्यमिक विद्यालय के छात्र-छात्राओं ने सीतामढ़ी-सोनबरसा एनएच 77 सड़क जाम कर हंगामा शुरू कर दिया। छात्राें ने दो घंटे तक सड़क जामकर हंगामा किया। सूचना पर पहुंचे स्कूल के एक लिपिक ने छात्र-छात्राओं को समझा-बूझाकर शांत कराया। छात्र-छात्राओं को कहना था कि पूर्व से जांच परीक्षा के लिए तिथि निर्धारित की गई थी। लेकिन, स्कूल आने पर पाया किया स्कूल बंद है। वहां अद्धैसैनिक बल जमे है। जब स्कूल बंद था, तो इसकी सूचना पूर्व से ही देनी चाहिए थी, जो कि नहीं दी गई और हमें परेशानी उठानी पड़ी।

मैट्रिक परीक्षा में शामिल होने के लिए जांच परीक्षा अनिवार्य

कोविड-19 के कारण दस माह से शिक्षण कार्य बाधित है। आगामी मैट्रिक की वार्षिक परीक्षा 2021 में होनी है। इसमें शामिल होने के लिए जांच परीक्षा में बैठना आवश्यक है। इसके लिए जांच परीक्षा में स्कूल के 10वीं के सभी छात्र-छात्राओं को सम्मिलित होना था। स्कूल की ओर से इसकी सूचना सभी छात्र छात्राओं को दिया गया था। स्कूल में अर्द्ध सैनिक बल का बसेरा है। इसे देखते हुए बुधवार को स्कूल नहीं खोला गया था। जांच परीक्षा हर हाल में होगी। लेकिन, स्थिति को देखते हुए शीघ्र की परीक्षा के लिए तिथि निर्धारित की जा रही है। इसकी सूचना दे दी जाएगी।

बिहार विद्यालय परीक्षा समिति द्वारा हर हाल में 24 नंवबर तक जांच परीक्षा लेनी है। चुनाव कराने पहुंचे अर्द्ध सैनिक बल के जवान अभी स्कूल में बसे हुए है। इस कारण आज से परीक्षा नहीं हो सकी है। इसकी सूचना वरीय पदाधिकारी को दे दी गई है। शीघ्र की परीक्षा संचालन की दिशा में कार्रवाई की जा रही है।
- विश्वनाथ साह, लिपिक, योगिनाथ उच्चतर माध्यमिक विद्यालय।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपटाखों से पॉल्यूशन होता तो दिल्ली से भयानक गैस चैंबर बन चुका होता ये शहर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें