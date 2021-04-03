पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

चोरी:छत उखाड़कर किराना दुकान में चोरी

बथनाहा4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
चोरोंे द्वारा किराना दुकान का उखाड़ा गया टीन का चादर। - Dainik Bhaskar
चोरोंे द्वारा किराना दुकान का उखाड़ा गया टीन का चादर।
  • भाग रहे चोर को होमगार्ड ने किया पकड़ने का प्रयास पर रहे नाकाम

बुधवार की रात को बथनाहा हाट चौक पर अज्ञात चोरों ने घना कुहासा का लाभ उठाकर कई दुकानों में चोरी की घटना को अंजाम दिया। किराना दुकान के मालिक पवन कुमार साह ने बताया कि हमारे किराने की दुकान का ऊपर के छत का टीन चादर को उखाड़कर कई समान लेकर चोर अपने साथ ले गए। दुकान में रखे तीन से चार हजार नगद सिक्का व लगभग 15 से 17 हज़ार का किराना आइटम बिस्किट, सरसो तेल, होलिक्स का डब्बा, रजनीगंधा, पान मसाल, सिगरेट, साबुन, सिर्फ सहित अन्य कीमती सामग्री चोर ले गए। वही हाट चौक पर ही ‘न्यू निधि ज्वेलर्स’की दुकान के पीछे की ओर लगी खिड़की को तोड़ने का प्रयास किया गया। लेकिन आभूषण दुकान से आभूषणों की चोरी करने में चोर नाकाम रहा। जबकि बथनाहा हाट चौक पर रात में गश्ती कर रहे होम गार्ड के जवानों के द्वारा चोरों को पकड़ने का प्रयास किया गया। लेकिन वे इस प्रयास में असफल रहे। जबकि स्थानीय लोगों की बात माने तो चोर तथा होमगार्ड के जवानों के बीच जमकर हाथा पाई की बात भी बताई जा रही है। वहीं बथनाहा वार्ड संख्या एक निवासी कलानंद मिश्र ने बीते रात्रि अपने घर के आसपास अज्ञात व्यक्तियों की आहट तथा कमरे के दरवाजे का ताला टूटने पर बथनाहा ओपी में आवेदन भी दिया है। बथनाहा में बढ़ती चोरी की घटना से व्यापारी वर्ग में दहशत का माहौल देखा जा रहा है। वहीं पुलिस के प्रति भी गहरी नाराजगी भी देखी जा रही है। वही बथनाहा ओपी अध्यक्ष अध्यक्ष भानु प्रताप सिंह ने बताया कि चोरी की घटना घटी है। यह सत्य है लेकिन पुलिस जवान द्वारा चोरों को पकड़ने के लिए खेदेड़ने के दौरान फिसल गए थे। जिस कारण पुलिस को चोटें आई है। उन्होंने कहा कि संदिग्धों पर नजर रखी जा रही है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदूसरों के घर बर्तन धोए; झाड़ू लगाई, लकड़ी की कूची से मधुबनी पेंटिंग बनाती थीं - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें