चुनाव:भोरहा बूथ संख्या- 77 पर 12:10 के बाद मतकर्मी के अलावे बस कुत्ते ही नजर आए

बेलसंड4 घंटे पहले
  • कई बूथ पर वोटर्स ने मतकर्मियों को इंतजार कराया

बेलसंड विधानसभा क्षेत्र के कई इलाकों में मतदान को लेकर मतदाताओं में उदासीनता दिखी। यहां ऐसे कई बूथ थे, जहां मतदान कर्मियों को मतदाताओं का इंतजार करना पड़ा। बेलसंड के पताही पंचायत के भोरहा गांव स्थित बूथ संख्या 77 का हाल सबसे खराब रहा। यहां सुबह में वोटरों की हलचल रही। पर, दोपहर होते ही सन्नाटा पसरने लगा। दोपहर 12.10 बजे मतदान केंद्र पर कोई मतदाता नहीं था। यह स्थिति यहां करीब आधा घंटा तक कायम रहा। इसके बाद कुछ लोग वोट गिराने फिर से आने लगे। तब तक मतदान कर्मी और सुरक्षा में तैनात जवान गप्पें मारते हुए आराम करते रहे। वहीं, आवारा पशु विचरण करते रहे। आसपास के कई लोगों ने बताया कि मैदान में अच्छे प्रत्याशियों के नहीं होने से इस बार के चुनाव को लेकर लोग उत्साहित नहीं है।

10 से 1 बजे के बीच कई मतदान केंद्र खाली रहे
कई लोगों ने यहां नोटा दबाने की बात कही। अधिकांश केन्द्रों पर सुबह 10 बजे तक मतदान की गति तेज रही। 10 बजे से 1 बजे के बीच लगभग सभी मतदान केंद्र खाली रहे। 1 बजे के बाद मतदान केंद्रों पर मतदाताओं की वृद्धि होने लगी।

