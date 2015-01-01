पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आग:पटाखे की चिंगारी से फर्नीचर की दुकान में लगी आग, 4 लाख का सामान राख

बेनीपट्टी40 मिनट पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • राजस्व कर्मचारी ने घटनास्थल पर पहुंचकर नुकसान का किया अाकलन

अंचल क्षेत्र की गंगूली पंचायत के बलिया गांव के वार्ड संख्या 15 स्थित रामानंद झा की फर्नीचर की दुकान में विगत सोमवार की रात अगलगी की घटना में लाखों रुपए मूल्य के सामान जलकर नष्ट हो गए। मिली जानकारी के अनुसार रामानंद झा के घर के बगल में स्थित फर्नीचर की दुकान में पटाखा की चिंगारी से आग लगी।

अगलगी में एक भैंस और दो भैंस का बच्चा बुरी तरह से झुलस गया जिसकी स्थिति नाजुक बनी हुई है। गृहस्वामी रामानंद झा भी आग बुझाने के दौरान मामूली रूप से झुलस गए हैं। वहीं फर्नीचर दुकान का घर सहित उसमें रखे लाखों रुपए मूल्य की लकड़ी जलकर नष्ट हो गई है। पीड़ित गृहस्वामी रामानंद झा के अनुसार तकरीबन 4 लाख रुपए मूल्य के सामान का नुकसान अगलगी में हुआ है। बताया जाता है कि गांव में एक व्यक्ति की पुत्री की शादी थी। इसी उपलक्ष्य में खुशी से लोग पटाखा फोड़ रहे थे। इसी दरम्यान पटाखा की चिंगारी से रामानंद झा के फर्नीचर की दुकान में आग लग गई। इधर, सीओ पल्लवी कुमारी गुप्ता के निर्देश पर राजस्व कर्मचारी प्रमोद कुमार ने अगलगी स्थल पर पहुंचकर घटना की जांच की। मौके पर राजस्व कर्मचारी ने बताया कि जांच रिपोर्ट सीओ को समर्पित किया जाएगा।

