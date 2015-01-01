पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बैठक:31 दिसंबर तक नल जल योजना का कार्य पूरा नहीं होने पर होगी कार्रवाई : एसडीओ

बेनीपट्टी2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • टीपीसी भवन में नल जल योजना की एसडीओ ने की समीक्षा, दिए आवश्यक निर्देश

प्रखंड सह अंचल कार्यालय प्रांगण बेनीपट्टी स्थित टीपीसी भवन में मुख्यमंत्री सात निश्चय योजना के तहत क्रियान्वित नल जल योजना की अनुमंडल स्तरीय समीक्षा बैठक बुधवार को अनुमंडल पदाधिकारी बेनीपट्टी अशोक कुमार मंडल की अध्यक्षता में दो पालियों में संपन्न हुई। प्रथम पाली में बेनीपट्टी व मधवापुर प्रखंड तथा द्वितीय पाली में बिस्फी एवं हरलाखी प्रखंड की पंचायतों की नल जल योजना की समीक्षा एसडीओ मंडल के द्वारा वार्डवार की गई।

समीक्षा के क्रम में पाया गया कि विभिन्न पंचायतों में कुछ वार्डों में नल जल योजना का कार्य या तो प्रारंभ नहीं हुआ है या कार्य अधूरा पड़ा हुआ है जिसका मुख्य कारण जमीन का अभाव, मुखिया द्वारा राशि का स्थानांतरण नहीं करना व वार्ड सदस्य के द्वारा कार्यों में रुचि नहीं लेना है। इस संबंध में अनुमंडल पदाधिकारी बेनीपट्टी द्वारा सभी पंचायत सचिव, तकनीकी सहायक व इस योजना से जुड़े सभी कर्मियों को निर्देशित किया गया कि वे अब तक प्रारंभ नहीं हुए कार्यों अथवा अपूर्ण कार्यों के संबंध में विस्तृत प्रतिवेदन प्रखंडों के पंचायती राज पदाधिकारी अथवा बीडीओ के माध्यम से तीन दिनों के अंदर देना सुनिश्चित करें।

साथ ही बीपीआरओ व बीडीओ पंचायतों में भ्रमणशील रहकर कार्य प्रारंभ नहीं होने या अपूर्ण होने के कारणों का पता लगाकर संबंधित वार्ड के वार्ड क्रियान्वयन व प्रबंधन समिति तथा ग्राम पंचायत राज के मुखिया से बात करते हुए समस्या का निराकरण करें।

साथ ही कार्य को हर हाल में 31 दिसंबर 2020 तक पूरा करें। ऐसा नहीं होने पर सभी संबंधितों के विरुद्ध विभाग द्वारा जारी दिशा-निर्देश के अनुरूप कार्रवाई की जाएगी। मामले में किसी तरह की लापरवाही स्वीकार नहीं है।

कार्य में व्यवधान डालने वाले को चिह्नित कर कार्रवाई करें

प्राक्कलन के अनुसार वार्ड क्रियान्वयन समिति के खाते में भेजें पैसे

एसडीओ बेनीपट्टी के द्वारा सभी मुखियाओं को भी निर्देशित किया गया कि वह किसी भी परिस्थिति में राशि को पंचायत के खाता मे न रोकें और प्राक्कलन के अनुरूप राशि का स्थानांतरण संबंधित वार्ड क्रियान्वयन समिति के खाते में करें। वहीं, कार्यों की गुणवत्ता का लगातार अनुश्रवण करते हुए इससे संबंधित प्रतिवेदन बीपीआरओ और प्रखंड विकास पदाधिकारी के माध्यम से अधोहस्ताक्षरी को उपलब्ध कराएं। साथ ही यह भी निर्देशित किया गया कि कार्य में व्यवधान डालने वाले व्यक्ति को चिह्नित करते हुए उसके खिलाफ नियमानुसार कार्रवाई करें तथा इसकी सूचना अधोहस्ताक्षरी को भी दें। वहीं, इस बैठक में बीडीओ बेनीपट्टी मनोज कुमार, बीडीओ बिस्फी अहमर अब्दाली, बीडीओ मधवापुर वैभव कुमार, बीडीओ हरलाखी अरविंद कुमार, बीपीआरओ बेनीपट्टी तथा मधवापुर गौतम आनंद, बीपीआरओ बिस्फी चंदेश्वर प्रसाद, ललित कुमार ठाकुर, पंचायत सचिव आनंद मोहन चौधरी, राजाराम मुखिया, लाल नारायण सिंह, मिथिलेश मिश्र,अमरेन्द्र कुमार मिश्र, अशोक कुमार मंडल सहित जल नल योजना से जुड़े हुए अनुमंडल के सभी कर्मी एवं वार्ड सदस्य उपस्थित थे।

