मतदाता:थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग के बाद ही वाेट डाल सकेंगे मतदाता

बेनीपट्टी2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

32-बेनीपट्टी विधानसभा निर्वाचन क्षेत्र में आज शनिवार को होने वाले चुनाव को लेकर सभी 440 मतदान केंद्रों पर मतदाताओं के लिए थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग की व्यवस्था की गई है। बेनीपट्टी के एसडीओ सह निर्वाची पदाधिकारी अशोक कुमार मंडल ने बताया कि मतदान केंद्रों पर मतदान के लिए पहुंचने वाले मतदाताओं के थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग के लिए एएनएम कर्मी, आंगनबाड़ी सेविका या आशा कार्यकर्ताओं व सेनेटाइज करने के लिए आंगनबाड़ी सेविका या सहायिका की व्यवस्था की गई है। एसडीओ सह आरओ ने बताया कि मतदान केंद्रों पर मतदान के लिए पहुंचने वाले मतदाताओं को मतदान केंद्र के भीतर पहुंचने से पूर्व थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग होगी। औ हाथों को सेनेटाइज किया जाएगा। इसके लिए मतदान केंद्रों पर व्यवस्थाएं पूरी कर ली गई है। वहीं, कर्मियों को आवश्यक निर्देश जारी किए गए हैं।

