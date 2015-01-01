पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विधानसभा चुनाव 2020:बेनीपट्टी विस सीट के लिए 440 मतदान केंद्रों पर आज हाेगी वाेटिंग, प्रशासनिक तैयारी पूरी

बेनीपट्टी2 घंटे पहले
  • विस क्षेत्र में 5 आदर्श मतदान केंद्र और एक सखी मतदान केंद्र बनाया गया

32-बेनीपट्टी विधानसभा निर्वाचन क्षेत्र में आज शनिवार को होने वाले चुनाव को लेकर सारी प्रशासनिक तैयारियां पूरी कर ली गई। बेनीपट्टी विधानसभा क्षेत्र के कुल 195 मतदान भवनों के कुल 440 मतदान केंद्रों के लिए पोलिंग पार्टियों को ईवीएम के साथ बेनीपट्टी के श्रीलीलाधर प्लस टू हाईस्कूल से डीएम नीलेश रामचंद्र देवड़े और एसपी डॉ. सत्यप्रकाश के द्वारा रवाना किया गया। डीएम व एसपी ने पोलिंग पार्टियों को संबोधित कर चुनाव से संबंधित कई आवश्यक दिशा-निर्देश दिए। डीएम व एसपी ने बेनीपट्टी के एसडीओ सह आरओ अशोक कुमार मंडल व डीएसपी अरुण कुमार सिंह को शांतिपूर्ण, भयमुक्त व स्वच्छ रूप से मतदान संपन्न कराने को लेकर कई आवश्यक दिशा-निर्देश दिए।

डीएम व एसपी ने कहा कि चुनाव के दौरान किसी भी प्रकार की गड़बड़ी उत्पन्न करने वालों को किसी भी सूरत में बख्शा नहीं जाएगा। असामाजिक और आपराधिक तत्वों की खैर नहीं रहेगी। अफवाह फैलान वालों पर कानूनी कार्रवाई की जाएगी। डीएम और एसपी ने एसडीओ व डीएसपी को निर्धारित समय से मतदान प्रारंभ कराने व समाप्त कराने का निर्देश दिया। बेनीपट्टी विधानसभा क्षेत्र में कुल 5 आदर्श मतदान केंद्र व एक सखी मतदान केंद्र बनाया गया है। आदर्श मतदान केंद्र के रूप में श्रीलीलाधर प्लस टू उच्च विद्यालय बेनीपट्टी, प्रखंड सह अंचल कार्यालय बेनीपट्टी, मिडिल स्कूल बेनीपट्टी, हाईस्कूल कलुआही और मिडिल स्कूल मलमल को तब्दील किया गया है।

2,99,169 लोग करेंगे मताधिकार का प्रयाेग, आधी आबादी महिलाओं की है
सखी मतदान केंद्र के रूप में मिडिल स्कूल बनकट्टा बेनीपट्टी को तब्दील किया गया है। प्रशासन से मिले नए आंकड़े के अनुसार, बेनीपट्टी विधानसभा क्षेत्र में मतदाताओं की संख्या 293904 लाख से बढ़कर 299169 लाख हो गई है। इसमें पुरुष मतदाता की संख्या 142160 लाख, महिला मतदाता की संख्या 157000 लाख, दिव्यांग मतदाता की संख्या 2599 और थर्ड जेंडर मतदाता की संख्या 9 है। बेनीपट्टी के एसडीओ सह आरओ अशोक कुमार मंडल व डीएसपी अरुण कुमार सिंह ने बताया कि बेनीपट्टी विधानसभा क्षेत्र में चुनाव शांतिपूर्ण, भयमुक्त व स्वच्छ संपन्न कराने के लिए 153 पोलिंग पार्टी की प्रतिनियुक्ति की गई है। कुल 440 मतदान केंद्रों में 37 मतदान केंद्रों को क्रिटिकल मतदान केंद्र के रूप में चिह्नित किया गया। क्रिटिकल के रूप में चिह्नित 37 मतदान केंद्रों पर 37 माइक्रो आॅब्जर्वर की प्रतिनियुक्ति की गई है। बेनीपट्टी प्रखंड के बरहा में 2 चलंत मतदान केंद्र बनाए गए हैं।

