पुलिस की कार्रवाई:गोपालगंज के व्यवसायी हत्या मामले में 1 धराया, 2 दिसंबर को जोकहा ढाला के समीप की गई थी हत्या

बेतिया5 घंटे पहले
मनुआपुल ओपी क्षेत्र के जोकहां ढाला के समीप हुई हत्या के मामले में पुलिस एक आरोपी को गिरफ्तार कर ली है। गोपालगंज के कटेया थाना के शेखपुरा बगही बाजार के व्यवसायी शफी आलम (45 वर्ष) की जोकहां ढाला के समीप हत्या कर दी गई थी।

एसपी उपेन्द्र नाथ वर्मा ने बताया कि गिरफ्तार कृष्णा यादव गोपालगंज के कटेया थाना के शेखपुरा बगही बाजार का रहने वाला है। गिरफ्तार आरोपी की इस हत्याकांड में उसकी भूमिका है। वह व्यवसायी के साथ बाइक से बेतिया आया था।

हत्या के बाद वह फरार हो गया था। इसके साथ ही साक्ष्य मिटाने के लिए वह अपने मोबाइल व सिम को नष्ट कर दिया था। एसपी ने कहा कि इस हत्याकांड में उत्तर प्रदेश के कुशीनगर जिला के रहने वाले एक अपराधी की भूमिका सामने आ रही है।

उसकी गिरफ्तारी के लिए छापेमारी की जा रही है। बता दें कि व्यवसायी शफी आलम की हत्या 02 दिसंबर की दोपहर 2:30 बजे मनुआपुल थाना क्षेत्र के जोकहां ढाला के समीप गोली मार कर दी गयी थी। अपराधी शफी को बाइक पर बैठाकर ले आए थे। इस मामले में शफी के पिता अनवारूल हक की शिकायत पर अज्ञात अपराधियों के विरूद्ध प्राथमिकी दर्ज की गयी है।

