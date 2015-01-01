पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अच्छी खबर:भेड़-बकरी उत्पादक विकास योजना से 32 प्रोड्यूसर ग्रुप के बीच 1500 बकरियों का किया जा चुका है वितरण

बेतिया2 घंटे पहले
  • गौनाहा प्रखंड में एक जीविका समूह ने गरीब महिला मजदूरों को बनाया आत्मनिर्भर

बिहार सरकार के महत्वाकांक्षी योजनाओं में से एक जीविका समूह ने गौनाहा प्रखंड की तस्वीर बदल दी हैं। प्रखंड के अधिकांश पंचायतों में अब महिलाएं आत्मनिर्भर बन चुकी हैं। इसके लिए पशुओं का वितरण कर महिला मजदूरों को आत्मनिर्भर बनाने में जीविका समूह ने बेहद अहम भूमिका निभाया हैं। गौनाहा प्रखंड के 32 प्रोड्यूसर ग्रुप बकरी उत्पादक समूह ने जीविका से मदद पा कर आज एक से डेढ़ लाख रुपए तक का सालाना इन्कम अर्जित कर रही हैं। महिलाएं सुबह-शाम मवेशियों की सेवा करने व उनके भरण-पोषण में लगी रहती हैं।

मवेशियों के लिए चारा लाने व बकरियों को चराने में उनके बच्चे भी सहयोग करते हैं। जीविका से मिली छोटे-छोटे समूहों में 1500 बकरियों का पालन कर रही दर्पण समूह के निरमा देवी, शक्तिशाली समूह के सुनीता देवी व उज्ज्वला समूह के कनक देवी आदि दीदीयों ने बताया कि पहले घर कि माली स्थिति ठीक नही था। घर में एक मात्र कमाने वाले उनके पति के पैसे से घर चलाना मुश्किल हो गया था। लेकिन जीविका से जुड़ने व उससे मिली सहयोग में बकरियों के कारण उनका माली स्थिति में बहुत हद तक सुधार हुआ हैं।

उसने बताया कि आमदनी बढ़ने के बाद अब वे बचत भी कर रही हैं। ताकि बचत के पैसे से आपदा व विपदा से निपटा जा सकें। जीविका दीदीयों ने बताया कि शुरू में इनके पतियों ने इन्हें बकरी पालन करने से मना करते थें। लेकिन जब पैसा आना शुरू हुआ तो उनके पति भी मान गए और घर कि माली स्थिति काफी हद तक सही हो गयी। अब हर साल लाखों रुपए कि बकरियां बीक जाती हैं। जिसके कारण अब वह जरूरत के सामान कि खरीददारी के साथ बचत भी कर रही हैं। जीविका दीदीयों ने बताया कि शुरू-शुरू में बकरियों को संभालने में बड़ी परेशानी होती थी। कभी किसी बकरी का तबियत बिगड़ जाने पर वे परेशान हो जाते थे।

बकरी पाल रही महिलाओं में भी उत्साह
उज्ज्वला जीविका समूह के कनक देवी ने बताया कि पहले घर का काम निपटाने के बाद घर पर बैठे-बैठे बोर हो जातें थें। लेकिन अब समयानुसार सभी दीदी मिल कर बकरियों को लेकर चराने निकल जाती हैं। जिससे उनका समय कट जाता हैं और बकरियों का पेट भी भर जाता हैं।

बिहार सरकार के द्वारा समय-समय पर जीविका दीदीयों के सहायता के लिए सहयोग किया जाता रहा हैं। अभी तक समेकित भेड़-बकरी उत्पादक विकास योजना से 32 प्रोड्यूसर ग्रुप के जीविका दीदीयों के बीच 1500 बकरियों का निशुल्क वितरण किया जा चुका हैं। आगे भी प्रयास जारी रहेगा।
संजय कुमार, सामुदायिक समन्वयक जीविका गौनाहा

