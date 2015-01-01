पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्रेम प्रसंग का मामला:गौनाहा में 17 साल के लड़के और 16 साल की लड़की की पंचों ने कराई शादी

बेतिया2 घंटे पहले
  • शादी के बाद दूल्हा गया घर, दुल्हन मायके में

गौनाहा थाना क्षेत्र के पलिया गांव में एक नाबालिग प्रेमी युगल कि शादी गांव के पंचों ने रविवार को मंदिर में ले जाकर करा दिया हैं। लक्ष्नौता पंचायत के मुखिया सखिचन्द्र राम ने इस घटना कि पृष्टि करते हुए बताया कि दोनों प्रेमी युगल गांव के एक स्कूल में आपत्तिजनक अवस्था में पकड़े गए थे। जिससे उग्र ग्रामीणों ने शादी करा दिया हैं। थानाध्यक्ष राजीव नंद सिंहा ने बताया कि इस घटना को लेकर अभी तक किसी पक्ष के द्वारा आवेदन नही दिया गया हैं। हालांकि शादी दोनों पक्षों के परिजनों के उपस्थिति में हुआ हैं।

लड़की के पिता ने बताया कि उसकी 16 वर्षीय पुत्री मीना कुमारी अपने दूर के संबंधी पूर्वी चंपारण के रक्सौल प्रखंड अंतर्गत पलनवा थाना क्षेत्र के तपसी परसौना गांव निवासी रामअज्ञा सिंह के पुत्र अरुण कुमार सिंह से मोबाइल पर करीब एक साल से बात करती थी। 14 नवम्बर को ग्रामीणों ने दोनों को मध्य रात्रि में पलिया स्कूल में आपत्तिजनक स्थिति में पकड़ लिया और 15 नवम्बर को गांव के ही एक मंदिर में ले जाकर शादी करा दिया।
15 नवंबर को हुई पंचायत में लिया गया निर्णय

बताया जा रहा हैं कि लड़के की उम्र 17 साल है वही लड़की की उम्र 16 साल हैं। उक्त प्रेमी युगल को 15 नवम्बर को आक्रोशित ग्रामीणों ने पंचायती बैठा कर मंदिर में शादी करा दी। लड़के के पिता ने पहले इस शादी का विरोध किया। परंतु पंचों के दबाव से लड़की व लड़के के पिता ने इस शादी को स्वीकार कर लिया। शादी के बाद राजी खुशी से लड़का अपने घर चला गया हैं। वही लड़की अपने मायके में ही हैं।

