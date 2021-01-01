पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दुस्साहस:जेई को ओवरटेक कर चलाई 3 गोली, नहीं लगने पर चाकू मार बाइक लेकर भाग गए

बेतिया2 घंटे पहले
  • बेतिया-मोतिहारी पथ पर मुफस्सिल थाना के मछली लोक के पास गुरुवार की रात 9 बजे की घटना

बेतिया-मोतिहारी मुख्य पथ पर मुफस्सिल थाना क्षेत्र के मछली लोक के समीप गुरुवार की रात करीब 9 बजे तीन बाइक सवार बदमाशों ने गंडक विभाग के जेई राजेश्वर राम को आेवरटेक कर चाकू मारकर उनकी बाइक लूट ली। घटना को अंजाम दे अपराधी मोतिहारी की ओर फरार हो गए। जेई के दाएं कंधे पर चाकू लगी है। अपराधियों की संख्या तीन बताई जा रही है। घटना की सूचना पर पहुंची मुफस्सिल पुलिस जेई को इलाज के लिए रात्रि में ही जीएमसीएच बेतिया में भर्ती कराया।

जहां से उपचार के बाद वे रात्रि में ही घर लौट गए हैं। नरकटियागंज पुलिस अनुमंडल क्षेत्र के शिकारपुर थाना क्षेत्र के पकड़ी निवासी राजेश्वर राम के भाई मंकेश राम ने बताया कि उनके भाई राजेश्वर राम मोतिहारी में आयोजित विभागीय मीटिंग में शामिल होने के बाद बाइक से घर लौट रहे थे। जैसे ही मछली लोक के समीप पहुंचे पहले से घात लगाए तीन बदमाशों ने उन्हें घेर लिया और लूटपाट करने लगे। इसी दौरान एक बोलेरो को आता देख अपराधी घबरा गए। घबराहट में राजेश्वर राम को चाकू मार कर जख्मी कर दिया और उनकी अपाचे बाइक लेकर फरार हो गए।

अचानक माैके पर बोलेरो के आने पर बची जान, पुलिस ने कराया भर्ती

जेई बोले- एक बाइक पीछा कर रही थी

जेई राजेश्वर राम ने बताया कि वे घोड़ासहन नहर अवर प्रमंडल सिकटा में कनीय अभियंता के रूप में कार्यरत है। गुरुवार को वे मुख्य अभियंता की बैठक में भाग लेकर अपाचे बाइक से देर शाम घर वापस लौट रहे थे। नानोसती में रुक कर पेशाब किया उसके बाद आगे बढ़े। कुछ दूर जाने के बाद उन्हें लगा कि एक बाइक उनका पीछा कर रही है। इसके बाद बाइक सवार तीन बदमाशों ने उन्हें अोवरटेक किया और चलती बाइक से चाबी निकाल ली। जिससे कुछ दूर बाद एनएच-727 पर मछली लोक के समीप बाइक रुक गई।

इसके बाद तीनों बाइक से उतरे, उसमें से एक के हाथ में पिस्टल था। बदमाशों ने बाइक से उतरने को बोला। जब जेई ने विरोध किया तो उनपर पिस्टल तानकर तीन गोलियां चलाई। लेकिन तीनों किच कर गया। इसके बाद एक बदमाश ने दाएं हाथ के ऊपर चाकू मार दिया। जिससे वे घायल हो गए। अभी बदमाश और हमला करते तब तक किसी बोलेरो की लाइट दिखी इसके बाद तीनों उनकी बाइक लेकर फरार हो गए। वे किसी प्रकार खून से लथपथ एक पेट्रोल पंप पर पहुंचे और कर्मियों को अपनी आपबीती सुनाई। उन्होंने ही पुलिस को फोन कर बुलाया, जिसके बाद उन्हें जीएमसीएच में भर्ती कराया गया। इलाज के बाद वे घर आ गए।

खून से लथपथ जेई पहुंचे पास के पेट्रोल पंप
बताते है कि बदमाशों के भागने के बाद घायल राजेश्वर राम किसी तरह समीप के पेट्रोल पंप पर पहुंचे और वहां मौजूद लोगों से आपबीती बताई। तब लोगों ने इसकी सूचना मुफस्सिल पुलिस को दी। सूचना पर पहुंची पुलिस घायल राजेश्वर राम को गवर्नमेंट मेडिकल कॉलेज अस्पताल में भर्ती कराई। जहां इलाज के बाद चिकित्सकों ने छुट्टी दे दी है। थानाध्यक्ष उग्रनाथ झा ने बताया कि मामले की जांच हो रही है।

