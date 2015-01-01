पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जाम से पूरा शहर रहा परेशान:हरिवाटिका चौक पर वाहनों के टर्न व दोनों तरफ लगने वाली दुकानाें के कारण 5 घंटे तक रहा जाम

बेतिया2 दिन पहले
छावनी से लेकर स्टेशन चौक व हरिवाटिका चौक होते हुए बेलदारी तक घंटों लगा रहा जाम, वाहनों की लगी लंबी कतार।
  • एनएच- 727बी पर घंटों जाम में फंसे रहे लाेग, रुक-रुक कर रेंगते रहे वाहन

शहर में एनएच- 727बी पर रविवार को करीब पांच घंटे तक जाम रहा। जाम के कारण हरिवाटिका चौक से लेकर छावनी तक वाहन धीरे-धीरे रेंगते रहे। हरिवाटिका चौक सड़क जाम का मुख्य केन्द्र रहा। जिसके कारण हरिवाटिका से मुफस्सिल थाना तक व हरिवाटिका से बस स्टैंड व सरिसवा मार्ग में बारी टोला रेलवे गुमटी तक जाम की स्थिति बनी रही।

जिसके कारण राहगीरों को काफी परेशानी हुई। हालांकि दोपहर के बाद जाम में कुछ कमी आने से सड़क यातायात सेवा आरंभ हो गया। नगर के हरिवाटिका चौक से टर्न लेकर न्यू बस स्टैंड में वाहनों का आना जाना होता है।

ऐसे में यहां से नरकटियागंज, बगहा, सिकटा, मैनाटांड, मोतिहारी की तरफ से आनेवाले भारी वाहन टर्न लेकर बस स्टैंड में प्रवेश करता है। चौक से करीब दो सौ मीटर पर बस स्टैंड स्थित है। इधर, छावनी में फ्लाई ओवर ब्रिज का निर्माण कार्य चल रहा है। जिसके कारण कंस्ट्रक्शन कंपनी के द्वारा निर्माण कार्य को लेकर एनएच 727 के बीच में जगह को घेर लिया गया है। परिणामस्वरूप वहां से जब वाहन निकलते है तो लगातार निकला करते है।

सभी वाहन हरिवाटिका चौक पर आते ही किसी भी वाहन के टर्न लेने की स्थिति में सड़क पर जाम लग जाती है। ऐसे में एनएच पर दिन के करीब 11 बजे से ही जाम का लगना आरंभ हो गया। 2.30 बजे के बाद एनएच से जाम हटा। हालांकि जाम को हटाने में मुफस्सिल पुलिस को काफी मशक्कत करनी पड़ी।

एनएच के सर्विस लेन व शहर में अतिक्रमण भी बन रहा कारण

एनएच के सर्विस लेन में ज्यादातर मोटर गैरेज है। साथ ही मॉल है। ग्राहक वाहनों को सर्विस लेन में ही घंटों खड़ी कर दे रहे है। कुछ दुकानदार भवन निर्माण को लेकर रॉ मेटेरियल भी सर्विस लेन में ही रख दिया है।

ज्यादातर दुकानदारों के पास नहीं है पार्किंग स्थल

एनएच के किनारे स्थित ज्यादातर दुकानदारों के पास अपना पार्किंग स्थल नहीं है। पिछले वर्ष नगर परिषद के द्वारा कराए गये सर्वे में खुलासा हुआ कि करीब दो दर्जन दुकानों के मालिकों ने ही पार्किंग की व्यवस्था की थी।

बाइक व टेंपो का बेतरतीब परिचालन बन रहा कारण

शहर से लेकर एनएच तक जाम का कारण बाइक व टेंपो का बेतरतीब परिचालन भी कारण है। वहीं हरिवाटिका चौक पर दोनों तरफ सड़क के किनारे सब्जी व फल की दुकानों को सजा दी जाती है।

अतिक्रमण हटाया जाएगा

जाम की सूचना मिली है। मुफस्सिल पुलिस को जाम हटवाने के लिए निर्देशित किया गया है। सर्विस लेन से भी अतिक्रमण हटाया जाएगा। विद्यानाथ पासवान, सदर एसडीएम, बेतिया।

