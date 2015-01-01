पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लगा जाम:सड़क पर वाहन खड़ा रहने के कारण 5 घंटे लगा जाम

बेतिया2 घंटे पहले
  • हरिवाटिका चौक से छावनी तके फंसे रहे वाहन

कहने को तो शहर के हरिवाटिका चौक से छावनी तक नेशनल हाईवे (727) सड़क पर 5 घंटे तक सड़क जाम रहा। 9 सुबह के बाद दिन इस सड़क पर जाम बढ़ती जाती है। शहर के हरिवाटिका चौक से होकर गुजरने वाली इस एनएच-727 सड़क की ट्रैफिक व्यवस्था कंट्रोल करने के लिए हरिवाटिका चौक, स्टेशन चौक, सुप्रिया सिनेमा हॉल के समीप व छावनी पर ट्रैफिक पुलिस की तैनाती है। मुख्य सड़क पर बेतरतीब तरीके वाहनों के पड़ाव एवं परिचालन पर कंट्रोल नहीं रख पाती है। जिसके कारण प्रतिदिन जाम लगता है।

3 किलोमीटर की दूरी तय करने में लगते हैं तीन घंटे

शहर से गुजरने वाली एनएच 727 सड़क हरिवाटिका से लेकर छावनी तक तीन किलोमीटर है। आए दिन जाम लगने के कारण इस तीन किलोमीटर की सफर तय करने में लोगों को दो से तीन घंटे लगते हैं। कभी-कभी आलम यह रहता है कि वाहन कौन कहे, पैदल चलना भी लोगों के लिए परेशानी का सबब होता है। जाम में फंसने के कारण लोग निर्धारित समय सीमा के अंदर अपने गंतव्य स्थान तक नहीं पहुंच पाते हैं।

