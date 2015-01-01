पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रिजल्ट:एनडीए को 9 में से 8 सीटें

बेतियाएक घंटा पहले
  • शहरी इलाके में भाजपा के पुराने वोट बैंक में सेंध नहीं लगा सकी कांग्रेस, ग्रामीण इलाकों में भी दबदबा

जिले में रामनगर (सुरक्षित) सीट से भाजपा के भागीरथी देवी ने मंगलवार को विधानसभा का पांचवीं बार चुनाव जीती हैं। उन्होंने 74412 मत हासिल कर 14724 मतों से कांग्रेस के राजेश राम को हराया। राजेश राम 59687 को वोट मिले। पिछले चुनाव में 82166 वोट मिले थे। लौरिया विधानसभा से भाजपा के विनय बिहारी ने लगातार तीसरी बार जीत हासिल की है। उन्होंने 77927 हासिल हुए। विनय ने 29004 मतों से राजद के शंभू तिवारी को पराजित किया। शंभू तिवारी को 48928 मत मिले हैं।

वाल्मीकिनगर से जदयू के धीरेंद्र प्रताप सिंह दूसरी बार चुनाव जीते हैं। उन्हें 74906 वोट हासिल हुआ है। उन्होंने कांग्रेस के राजेश सिंह को 21585 मतों के अंतर से हराया। राजेश सिंह को 53321 मत मिले। धीरेंद्र को पिछले चुनाव में 66860 मत मिले थे। नौतन विधानसभा सीट से लगातार दूसरी बार भाजपा के नारायण प्रसाद ने जीत हासिल की। उन्हें 78543 मत हासिल हुआ है। उन्होंने कांग्रेस के प्रत्याशी शेख कमरान को 26106 वोट से पराजित किया। कांग्रेस के शेख कमरान को 52437मत मिले।

बगहा से पहली बार भाजपा के राम सिंह ने जीत हासिल की है। उनको 90013 मत प्राप्त हुए हैं। उन्होंने कांग्रेस के जयेश मंगल सिंह को 30020 मतों से पराजित किया। चनपटिया विधानसभा से भी पहली बार भाजपा के उमाकांत सिंह ने जीत हासिल की है। उनको83828 मत मिले। उन्होंने कांग्रेस के अभिषेक रंजन को 13469 मतों से पराजित किया। अभिषेक को 70359 मत मिले। नरकटियागंज विधानसभा से भाजपा के रश्मि वर्मा ने जीत हासिल की है। उनकाे 75484 मत मिले हैं। उन्होंने कांग्रेस के विनय वर्मा को 26106 मतों से हराया। विनय वर्मा को 54350 मत मिले। सिकटा विधानसभा में भाजपा से बागी होकर निर्दलीय चुनाव लड़े दिलीप वर्मा को माले के वीरेंद्र गुप्ता को 2302 मत से हराया। वीरेंद्र को 49075 को मत मिले। दिलीप वर्मा को 46773 मत मिले हैं।

मतगणना के साथ बढ़ता गया उत्साह, जीत पर एनडीए समर्थकों ने बांटी मिठाई
विधानसभा चुनाव मतगणना शुरू होने के साथ ही मंगलवार की सुबह 8 बजे से ही मधुबनी प्रखंड क्षेत्र के लोग टेलीविजन से चिपके रहे। साथ ही लोग आपस मे चौक चौराहे पर जीत हार की चर्चा करते दिखे। मंगलवार की सुबह से ही वोटों की गिनती शुरू होने के बाद लोग टेलीविजन से चिपके दिखे। वही चौक चौराहों पर चर्चा गर्म रहा। गिनती के समय कभी एनडीए गठबंधन के प्रत्याशी की वोट बढ़ रहा था तो कभी महागठबंधन का। लोग अपने अपने समर्थक को जीत का दावा करते रहे। हाला की वाल्मिकी नगर विधानसभा से जदयू प्रत्याशी धीरेंद्र प्रताप सिंह उर्फ रिंकू सिंह एवं लोक सभा उप चुनाव में वाल्मिकी नगर लोकसभा से जदयू के प्रत्याशी सुनिल कुमार की जीत हुई है। जिसको लेकर जीते हुए दोनों प्रत्याशियों के समर्थक आपस मे मिठाइयां खिलाकर खुशी मनाई। वहीं, चौक-चौराहों पर पटाखे
भी फोड़े।
काफी चर्चा में रहा सिकटा विधानसभा का परिणाम
सिकटा विधानसभा का परिणाम सबसे दिलचस्प रहा। वोटों की गिनती के समय प्रारंभिक 9 चरण के दौरान निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी दिलीप वर्मा बढ़त बनाए हुए थे जिससे उनके कार्यकर्ताओं में खासा जोश था और भाकपा माले प्रत्याशी वीरेंद्र गुप्ता दूर-दूर तक उनकी टक्कर में नहीं थे। इसके बाद के राउंड से लेकर 17 राउंड तक वीरेंद्र गुप्ता बढ़त बनाते रहे। 29 राउंड के वोटों की गिनती के बाद अंत में वीरेंद्र गुप्ता ने 2302 वोट से जीत हासिल कर ली। बता दे कि भाकपा माले की सीट पर पहली बार जीत हासिल दर्ज करने वाले वीरेंद्र गुप्ता ने सभी को अचंभित कर दिया है।

