सेनेटाइज:वोटिंग से एक दिन पहले व मतदान के दिन बूथ किए जाएंगे सेनेटाइज

ठकराहा2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सहायक निर्वाची पदाधिकारी ने की तैयारी की समीक्षा

नरकटियागंज विधानसभा के सहायक निर्वाची पदाधिकारी सह बीडीओ सतीश कुमार ने प्रखंड के चार्ज सेंटर पर गुरुवार को सभी विकास मित्र व स्वच्छाग्रहियों के साथ एक बैठक किया। बैठक में 7 नवंबर को होने वाली मतदान के दिन की तैयारी को लेकर समीक्षा की गई। सहायक निर्वाची पदाधिकारी सह बीडीओ सतीश कुमार ने सभी कर्मियों को आवश्यक दिशा निर्देश देते हुए कहा कि मतदान के 1 दिन पहले एवं मतदान के दिन सभी बूथों को सैनेटाइज्ड किया जाएगा। वोटरों के बीच सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन कैसे हो, इसका पूरा ध्यान रखेंगे।

साथ हीं मतदान के दिन जो भी मतदाता बूथ पर आएंगे। उनको मतदान करने से पहले ग्लब्स दिया जाएगा। वोट करने के पश्चात ग्लब्स को डस्टबिन में रखा जाएगा। डस्टबिन में रखे गए कचरा का उठाव मतदान के दिन हीं दो बार में किया जाएगा। कचरा उठाव के लिए प्रत्येक पंचायत में एक-एक वाहन एवं कर्मी को लगाया जाएगा। बूथ से कचरा उठाव करने के बाद उसे अनुमंडल अस्पताल लाया जाएगा। हालांकि बैठक में बीडीओ ने यह भी बताया कि कचरा उठाव के लिए स्वास्थ्य विभाग को नोडल बनाया गया है। बावजूद इसके सभी कर्मी अपने स्तर से इसकी मॉनिटरिंग करेंगे।

साेशल डिस्टेंसिंग को लेकर दिया गया टास्क
शुक्रवार को प्राथमिक स्वस्थ्य केंद्र ठकराहां के सभागार में सभी एएनएम और आशा को चुनाव के मद्देनजर कोविड-19 से बचाव और साेशल डिस्टेंस को लेकर दिया गया टास्क। बीडीओ सनी सौरभ ने प्रशिक्षण के दौरान एन एम और आशकार्यकर्ताओ को संबोधित करते हुए कहा कि सभी मतदान केंद्रों पर मतदाताओं के लिये कतारों की संख्या 3 होगी। जिसमें पहली कतार पुरुषों की और दूसरी कतार महिलाओं की और तीसरी कतार दिव्यागों, असहाय, नवजात शिशु वाली महिलाओं तथा पूर्व में कोविड 19 से प्रभावित लोगों के लिए होगी।

