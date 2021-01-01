पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

राहत:मौसम विभाग के अनुसार आज भी दोपहर में धूप निकलने की संभावना

बेतिया2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • धूप देखकर सड़कों पर चहलकदमी, ठंड से मिली लोगों को हल्की राहत

सोमवार को सुबह के करीब नौ बजे धूप निकलते ही सड़कों पर वाहनों से लेकर लोगों की चहलकदमी दिखने लगी। हालांकि सुबह में कोहरा भी नहीं रहने के कारण सड़क यातायात सुचारू रूप से संचालित हुआ। सुबह से ही एनएच 727 पर वाहनों की रफ्तार दिखने लगी। सुबह में नौ बजे तक धूप नहीं निकलने की स्थिति में लोग काफी कम संख्या में दिखे। पर धूप निकलते ही शहर की सभी सड़कों पर लोगों की आवाजाही तेज हो गई। हाट बाजारों में भी लोगों की अच्छी संख्या दिखी।

ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में भी लोग धूप में निकलकर धूप का आनंद लिया। सोमवार को अधिकतम तापमान 23 डिग्री सेल्सियस व न्यूनतम तापमान 8 डिग्री सेल्सियस रहा। हवा का वेग 4 किमी प्रतिघंटा, आर्द्रता 56 फीसद, ड्यू प्वाइंट 9 तथा चिलिंग 27 रहा। शहर के खेल मैदान में धूप निकलते ही बच्चे से लेकर युवा वर्ग हाथों में बैट- बल्ला लेकर निकल पड़े। ऐतिहासिक बड़ा रमना मैदान में जहां लड़के क्रिकेट खेलते दिखे वही महाराजा स्टेडियम में लड़कियां फुटबाल खेलते हुए नजर आई। जबकि नजरबाग पार्क में भी लोग पहुंचकर धूप का आनंद लेने में पीछे नहीं रहे। वहीं मौसम विभाग के अनुसार दोपहर में धूप निकलने की उम्मीद है।

