पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

प्रतिवेदन भेजने का निर्देश:दाखिल-खारिज लंबित रखने पर राजस्व कर्मचारी पर कार्रवाई

बेतिया12 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • चनपटिया के राजस्व कर्मचारी पर प्रपत्र क गठित होगा

ऑन लाइन दाखिल खारिज का आवेदन लंबित रखने के मामले में चनपटिया अंचल के सभी राजस्व कर्मचारी कार्रवाई के जद में आ गए हैं। अपर समहर्ता नंदकिशोर प्रसाद ने सीओ को संबंधित राजस्व कर्मचारियों के विरुद्ध प्रपत्र क गठित कर प्रतिवेदन भेजने का निर्देश दिया है।

एडीएम ने बताया कि चनपटिया अंचल में दाखिल खारिज के लिए 17 हजार 558 आवेदन अब तक प्राप्त हुआ है, लेकिन 5 हजार 994 मामले लंबित है। जिसमें सबसे ज्यादा 4 हजार 496 मामले राजस्व कर्मचारियों के स्तर पर है। जिसमें राजस्व कर्मचारी रामकिशोर बैठा के पास 1 हजार 572, अभय यादव के स्तर पर 1 हजार 906 व अंचल अमीन रामप्रवेश महतो के स्तर पर 1 हजार 18 मामले लंबित हैं दाखिल-खारिज का मामला लंबित होना राजस्व कर्मचारियों के घोर शिथिलता व लापरवाही है। साथ ही वरीय पदाधिकारियों के आदेश की अवहेलना को परिलक्षित करता है। ऐसे में संबंधित।राजस्व कर्मचारियों के विरुद्ध प्रपत्र क गठित करने का निर्देश चनपटिया सीओ को दिया गया है।

साथ ही प्रतिवेदन उपलब्ध कराने का निर्देश दिया गया है। बताया कि दाखिल खारिज वादों की त्वरित निष्पादन के लिए।डीसीएलआर की ओर से ऑनलाइन रिमांड की सुविधा के लिए अधिनियम में आवश्यक संशोधन किया जाय। साथ ही खतियान जो जिला अभिलेखागार में उपलब्ध है, उसका।स्कैनिंग कराकर हल्का व अंचल कार्यालय को उपलब्ध कराया जा सकता है।

सीओ के स्तर पर 907, तो सीई के स्तर पर 78 मामले हैं लंबित
एडीएम ने बताया कि चनपटिया अंचल में दाखिल खारिज का मामला संतोषजनक नहीं है। सबसे ज्यादा राजस्व कर्मचारियों के स्तर पर मामले लंबित हैं,तो उसके बाद दूसरे नंबर पर सीओ के स्तर पर। सीओ के स्तर पर 907 मामले लंबित हैं, तो अंचल निरीक्षक के स्तर पर 78 मामले लंबित है। इसके अलावे कम्युटर ऑपरेटर के स्तर पर 62, कार्यवाह सहायक के स्तर पर 23 व आपत्ति के कारण 428 दाखिल खारिज के मामले लंबित हैं। इसके अलावे 18 दिनों से अधिक 5 हजार 206 वाद व 60 दिनों से अंकित आपत्ति के कारण490 वाद लंबित हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें60 साल या ज्यादा उम्र वालों को बेसिक फेयर में 50% छूट, 7 दिन पहले बुकिंग जरूरी - बिजनेस - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें