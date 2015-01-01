पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रोकते रहे पुलिस कर्मी, जश्न मनाते रहे समर्थक:एनडीए की जीत पर समर्थकों ने की आतिशबाजी डीजे की धुन पर लगाए ठुमके, उड़ाए रंग-गुलाल

बेतियाएक घंटा पहले
  • पुलिस कर्मी और सुरक्षा बल यातायात को सुचारू करने में लगे रहे

विधानसभा चुनाव परिणाम घोषित होने के साथ ही समर्थकों के बीच विजयी प्रत्याशियों को अपना चेहरा दिखाने की होड़ मच गई। मंगलवार की देर शाम काउंटिंग सेंटर बाजार समिति परिसर से निकलने वाले विजेता प्रत्याशियों को चेहरा दिखाने के लिए शहर के हरीवाटिका चौक पर समर्थक बेकाबू होते रहे। कई लोग यह कहते हुए भी मिले की चुनाव में तो नहीं घूम पाए पर इस समय चेहरा दिखाना जरूरी है। यह बहुत प्रभाव करता है,आगे बहुत काम देगा। विधानसभा मतगणना के बाद मिल रहे रुझानों के बाद बढ़त ले रहे प्रत्याशियों के समर्थक विजयी मूड में आने लगे। शहर के हरीवाटिका चौक पर बैंड बाजा, सजी हुई गाड़ियों,सिंघा व फूल माला के साथ समर्थक नारेबाजी करते रहे।

जैसे ही एनडीए गठबंधन के प्रत्याशियों के पक्ष में बढत की खबर बाहर आते ही समर्थक उत्तेजित होने लगे। शाम होते-होते आतिशबाजी का दौर शुरू हो गया। सुरक्षा व्यवस्था में तैनात पुलिस कर्मियों के मना करने के बावजूद समर्थक आतिशबाजी करते रहे। इस दौरान चौक पर जाम की स्थिति उत्पन्न हो गई। हालांकि, पुलिस कर्मी और सुरक्षा बल यातायात को सुचारू करने में लगे रहे। लेकिन आतिशबाज़ी व समर्थकों के हुजूम की वजह से आखिरकार जाम लग गया ही गया।

गठबंधन के प्रत्याशियों के पक्ष में बढ़त की खबर बाहर आते ही समर्थक उत्तेजित होने लगे

गठबंधन के समर्थकों में दिखा उत्साह
जिले के अधिकतर विधानसभा क्षेत्रों में एनडीए को मिली भारी विजय के बाद समर्थकों का जोश व जुनून काफी हावी रहा। इस दौरान शहर से काउंटिंग सेंटर के करीब तक समर्थक डीजे साउंड पर नाचते व झूमते रहे। करीब 3 से 4 घंटे तक यह सिलसिला लगातार चलता रहा। डीजे की गाड़ियां घूमती रही और समर्थक नाचते, गाते, झूमते रहे। इस बीच रुक-रुक कर गुलाल उड़ाने व एक दूसरे को लगाने का दौर भी चलता रहा।

अपने चहेते प्रत्याशी की जीत के साथ ही जश्न में सराबोर हो गए कार्यकर्ता

जिले में मंगलवार का दिन कईयों के लिए खुशी तो कईयों के लिए गम का दिन रहा। विधानसभा चुनाव के लिए मतगणना आरंभ होने से पूर्व ही चाहे के प्रत्याशियों के समर्थक नगर में पहुंचना आरंभ कर दिए। कुछ प्रत्याशियों के द्वारा समर्थकों के बैठने के लिए टेंट पंडाल की व्यवस्था की गई थी तो कुछ लोगों ने इधर उधर का सहारा लेकर मतगणना पूर्ण होने का इंतजार करते रहे। प्रारंभिक रुझान के समय में सभी प्रत्याशियों के समर्थक नगर में ही मतगणना केंद्र के अगल बगल में रुक कर मतों का अंतर विभिन्न माध्यमों से जानने में लगे रहे।

इसी बीच रुझान की जानकारी मिलते ही कुछ प्रत्याशियों के समर्थक शहर से अपने गांव की तरफ खिसक लिए। जबकि एक तथा दो नंबर पर चल रहे प्रत्याशी के समर्थक परिणाम के आने तक नगर में डटे रहे। संभावित जीत की महक लगते हैं कार्यकर्ता अबीर गुलाल लगाने के साथी एक दूसरे को जीत का बधाई देने लगे। मतगणना केंद्र से करीब आधी किलोमीटर की दूरी पर स्थित स्टेशन चौक बस स्टैंड आदि जब होगा होटलों में समर्थकों की भीड़ लगी रही।

विजयी प्रत्याशी के साथ समर्थकों ने भी पहना माला
मतगणना का परिणाम आने के बाद जहां समर्थकों ने अपने विजयी प्रत्याशी को फूल का माला पहनाया, वही स्वयं भी पहनने में पीछे नहीं रहे। कुछ समर्थक एक दूसरे को भी फूल माला पहनाकर जीत की खुशियां आपस में शेयर की। दोपहर के बाद से लोग फूल का माला खरीद कर विजयी प्रत्याशी के मतगणना केंद्र से निकलने का भी इंतजार किया।

सोशल मीडिया तथा टीवी पर चिपके रहे लोग
मतगणना का रुझान तथा परिणाम जानने के लिए ज्यादातर लोग सोशल मीडिया तथा टीवी अादि संचार माध्यमों से जानकारी जुटाने में लगे रहे। लोग एक दूसरे को फोन कर मतगणना रुझान की जानकारियों को एक दूसरे से साझा करते रहे। कुछ समर्थक मतगणना केंद्र के बाहर लगाए गए पुलिस बैरियर के बाहर भी खड़े होकर जानकारी लेने के लिए इंतजार करते रहे।

