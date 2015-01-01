पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गुप्त सूचना पर हुई कार्रवाई:गिरफ्तार बाइक चाेराें की निशानदेही पर छापेमारी, लोडेड देसी पिस्टल जब्त

बेतिया4 घंटे पहले
  • चोरी की एक बाइक, मास्टर व अन्य सामान भी किया बरामद

पुलिस टीम ने छापेमारी कर लोडेड देशी पिस्टल व चोरी की बाइक के साथ वाहन चोर गिरोह के चार बदमाशों को गिरफ्तार की है। उनके पास से पुलिस एक कारतूस, एक मास्टर चाबी व दो सेलफोन जब्त की है। गिरफ्तार किये गये बदमाशों में बसंत बिहार कॉलोनी के अभिषेक कुमार, हरिवाटिका चौक के गौरव शाही, किशन कुमार व मझौलिया थाना क्षेत्र के भटवलिया निवासी मोहम्मद शाहिद को गिरफ्तार किया गया है। पूछताछ के बाद सभी को न्यायिक हिरासत में भेज दिया गया। एसपी उपेंद्र नाथ वर्मा ने बताया कि गुप्त सूचना मिली की वाहन चोर गिरोह के कुछ सदस्य बाइक पर सवार होकर वाहन चोरी की नियत से निकले हैं।

एसपी ने सदर एसडीपीओ मुकुल परिमल पांडेय के नेतृत्व में मुफस्सिल थानाध्यक्ष उग्रनाथ झा, तकनीकी शाखा प्रभारी पुअनी राज रूप राय, मुफस्सिल थाना के पुअनी पूर्णकांत सामर्थ, सत्येंद्र कुमार, देवेंद्र कुमार आदि की टीम गठित कर कार्रवाई का निर्देश दिया। पुलिस टीम के द्वारा गुरुवार की शाम छापेमारी कर बाइक पर सवार तीन युवकों को मास्टर चाबी के साथ गिरफ्तार किया। युवकों की निशानदेही पर हरिवाटिका व अन्य क्षेत्रों में छापेमारी की गई। जहां से पुलिस एक पिसटल, कारतूस, सेलफोन आदि बरामद की है। एसपी ने बताया कि बदमाशों का अब तक कोई आपराधिक रिकॉर्ड सामने नहीं आया है।

घर में घुसकर चोरी करते एक गिरफ्तार
कालीबाग ओपी पुलिस ने घर में घुसकर चोरी करते एक युवक को रंगे हाथ एक युवक को गिरफ्तार की है। थानाध्यक्ष मनीष कुमार ने बताया कि इस क्रम में मोहम्मद आबिद को गिरफ्तार किया गया है। पूछताछ के बाद उसे न्यायिक हिरासत में भेजा जा रहा है। बताते है कि गुरुवार की रात मोहम्मद अलिद अपने एक साथी के साथ किशुनबाग मोहल्ले के एक व्यक्ति के घर में घुसकर सेलफोन, बैटरी व पैसा की चोरी कर रहा था। इसी दौरान उसे गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया। जबकि उसका साथी अंधेरे का फायदा उठाकर एक भागने में सफल रहा। पुलिस छापेमारी कर रही है।

सुप्रिया मार्ग में चोरी की बाइक के साथ युवक को पकड़ा गया

बेतिया | कालीबाग ओपी पुलिस ने गुप्त सूचना पर छापेमारी कर चोरी की बाइक के साथ एक युवक को गिरफ्तार किया है। छापेमारी की कार्रवाई गुरुवार की शाम सुप्रिया मार्ग में की गई। पुलिस को यह सफलता सीसीटीवी फुटेज खंगालने से मिली है। गिरफ्तार युवक फुटेज में स्पष्ट रूप से दिख रहा है। पुलिस गिरफ्तार युवक से पूछताछ कर रही है। सदर एसडीपीओ मुकुल परिमल पांडेय ने बताया कि इस क्रम में सिरिसिया ओपी क्षेत्र के जिनवलिया निवासी रविशंकर राम को चोरी की बाइक के साथ गिरफ्तार किया गया है।

कुछ दिन पूर्व हनुमत नगर से चोरों ने एक अपाचे बाइक चोरी कर ली थी। पुलिस इस मामले में छानबीन के दौरान रविशंकर की भी संलिप्तता उजागर हुई । इसी दौरान पुलिस को पता चला कि रविशंकर चोरी की बाइक लेकर सुप्रिया रोड में आया है। सूचना पर कालीबाग ओपी प्रभारी मनीष कुमार ने छापेमारी कर युवक को बाइक सहित गिरफ्तार कर लिया। कालीबाग ओपी प्रभारी ने बताया कि पूछताछ में उसने कुछ अन्य लोगों के चोरी की घटना में संलिप्त होने की बात बताई है। पुलिस इसकी तहकीकात कर रही है। फिलहाल नामों का खुलासा संभव नहीं है।

