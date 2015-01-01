पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नहीं टूटा सेफ:शनिचरी थाना चौक स्थित क्षेत्रीय ग्रामीण बैंक में चोरी करने का प्रयास, नहीं टूटा सेफ

बेतियाएक घंटा पहले
शनिचरी थाना चौक स्थित क्षेत्रीय ग्रामीण बैंक में अज्ञात चोरों के द्वारा बैंक में चोरी करने का असफल प्रयास के घटना को अंजाम दिया गया है। घटना रविवार की देर रात की है। बैंक कर्मियों के सूचना पर स्थानीय शनिचरी थाने के पुलिस ने घटनास्थल पर पहुंचकर जांच पड़ताल कर रही है व चोरों को पकड़ने के लिए बैंक में लगे सीसीटीवी कैमरे के फुटेज को खंगाला रही है। बताया जाता है कि शनिचरी थाना क्षेत्र के शनिचरी चौक पर एक निजी मकान में क्षेत्रीय ग्रामीण बैंक है जिसमें बैंक के पिछले हिस्से के तरफ से अज्ञात चोरों के द्वारा खिड़की को तोड़कर बैंक के अंदर प्रवेश कर पूरे बैंक को तितर बितर कर दिया है और एक रूम में रखे सेफ को तोड़ने का प्रयास किया है। लेकिन चोरों को सफलता नहीं मिली है।

हालांकि बैंक के पिछले हिस्से के तरफ खाली जमीन व बगीचा है जो हमेशा सुनसान पड़ा रहता है। उस तरफ लोग बहुत कम आते जाते हैं। शाखा प्रबंधक अभिषेक राजन सहायक क्षेत्रीय प्रबंधक महेंद्र ठाकुर परिचालन प्रमुख राजीव कुमार व श्वेता सुमन ने बताया कि रविवार को बैंक बंद रहता है हम सभी लोग सोमवार की सुबह दस बजे आकर बैंक का गेट खोल कर अंदर प्रवेश किए तो देखें कि खिड़की टूटा हुआ था और पूरे बैंक का सामान तितर-बितर हो गया था। बैंक में रखें सेफ को तोड़ने का प्रयास किया गया था लेकिन सेफ बिल्कुल सुरक्षित बच गया है।

