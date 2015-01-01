पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

राइफल जब्त:बाबू परसौनी में भूमि विवाद को लेकर हुई मारपीट, राइफल जब्त

बेतियाएक घंटा पहले
  • खेत जोतने का विरोध करने को लेकर दो पक्षों में संघर्ष हुआ, एक जख्मी

चौतरवा थाना क्षेत्र के बाबू परसौनी गांव में भूमि विवाद को लेकर हुई संघर्ष में शंभू सिंह नाम की एक व्यक्ति गंभीर रूप से जख्मी हो गए। जख्मी का इलाज बगहा अनुमंडलीय अस्पताल में चल रहा है। घटना की जानकारी मिलते ही चौतरवा थानाध्यक्ष विनय मिश्र ने घटना स्थल पर पहुंच जायजा लिया। स्थिति को गंभीर देख विनय मिश्र ने इस घटना की जानकारी बगहा एसपी को दिया। एसपी ने गंभीरता से लेते हुए बथवरिया थाना, नदी थाना तथा भैरोगंज थाना को मौके पर भेज दिया।  थानाध्यक्ष विनय मिश्र ने बताया कि शंभू सिंह के सरसो के खेत को गांव के ही अभय नारायण शाही, पुलेंद्र नारायण शाही, सोनू नारायण शाही समेत आधा दर्जन लोगों ने अपने ट्रैक्टर से खेत को जुतवा रहे थे। शंभू सिंह द्वारा खेत जोतने का विरोध किया गया। इसी बात को लेकर दोनों पक्षों में संघर्ष हो गया। इस क्रम में शंभू सिंह गंभीर रूप से जख्मी हो गए। उन्होंने बताया कि शंभू सिंह के आवेदन पर आधा दर्जन लोगों को नामजद किया जा चुका है। उन्होंने बताया कि इस संघर्ष में लाइसेंसी राइफल से फायर भी किया गया था जो दूसरे पक्ष के कमलेश नरायण शाही का राइफल है। उक्त राइफल को चौतरवा पुलिस ने जब्त कर लिया है।

