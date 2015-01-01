पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

फुटबॉल टूर्नामेंट:फाइनल मुकाबले में बलुआ की टीम ने तीन गोल से हासिल की जीत, बिनवलिया की टीम को दी शिकस्त

बेतियाएक घंटा पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • बिनवलिया गांव के बजरंग बली स्टेडियम में किया गया मैच का अायाेजन

बगहा- 2 प्रखंड की बिनवलिया बोधसर पंचायत के बिनवलिया गांव के बजरंग बली स्टेडियम में आयोजित फुटबॉल टूर्नामेंट का फाईनल मैच बलुआ व तरुअनवा टीमों के बीच हुआ। मुकाबिल दोनों टीमों का प्रदर्शन बेहद रोमांचक रहा। लिहाजा, इस फाइनल मैच का आनंद लेने के लिए बड़ी संख्या में जुटे दर्शक अंत-अंत तक डटे रहे। हाफ टाइम तक दोनों टीम एक भी गोल नहीं कर सकी। लेकिन हाफ टाइम के बाद बलुआ टीम के खिलाड़ियों ने बेहद आक्रामक रुख अपनाया। फलतः बलुआ टीम ने तीन गोल से जीत हासिल कर ली। तरुअनवा की टीम एक भी गोल नहीं कर सकी। इस फाइनल मैच में शामिल खिलाड़ियों का उत्साहवर्धन मुख्य अतिथि के रूप में उपस्थित वरीय डाॅ. राजू प्रसाद व अतिथि के तौर पर उपस्थित समाजसेवी रविन्द्र प्रसाद तथा भारतीय थारु कल्याण महासंघ के अध्यक्ष दीपनारायण प्रसाद, मुखिया इंद्रदेव पासवान आदि ने किया।

रेफरी की भूमिका में धर्मराज व कमेंटेटर रविंद्र पटवारी थे

रेफरी की भूमिका में धर्मराज प्रसाद कमेंटेटर के रूप में रविंद्र पटवारी, गोल जांच के लिए तिलक काजी व लक्ष्मण महतो, लाइसेंस मैन की भूमिका में पारसनाथ काजी प्रकाश कुमार ने अहम भूमिका निभाई। टूर्नामेंट के संयोजक डीएन पटवारी व मेघनाथ महतो समेत मनबहाली प्रसाद, शिवबरन महतो, गुमास्ता मनोहर पटवारी, शिव कुमार, वशिष्ठ महतो, कृष्णा महतो, चंदू महतो वीरेंद्र प्रसाद, योगेंद्र पटवारी विजयनाथ महतो, गोविंद महतो आदि ने कहा कि थरुहट के गांवों की खेल प्रतिभाओं को तलाशने, तरासने व निखारने के लिए ऐसे आयोजन बेहद महत्वपूर्ण हैं।

