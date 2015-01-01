पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सज-धज कर तैयार छठ घाट:आज अस्ताचलगामी और कल उदीयमान भगवान भास्कर काे अर्घ्य देंगी छठ व्रती

बेतिया2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • खरना का महाप्रसाद ग्रहण करने के बाद छठ व्रतियों ने शुरू किया 36 घंटे का निर्जला उपवास

नगर का छठघाट सज धज कर तैयार है। आज यहां पर लाखों व्रती महिलाएं व पुरुष सूर्य को अर्घ्य देंगे। शुक्रवार काे अस्ताचलगामी अाैर शनिवार काे उदीयमान सूर्य काे व्रती अर्घ्य देंगी। नगर का दुर्गाबाग, सागर पोखरा, स्टेशन घाट, नया बस स्टेंड पोखरा घाट, पीजवा क्लब घाट, हरिवाटिका पोखरा, उतरवारी पोखरा, संतघाट, खिरिया घाट, संतावन मठ घाट, जगदंबा नगर पोखरा, पथरी घाट पोखरा तथा शिवालय घाट पर तैयारी अंतिम चरण में है। रंग बिरंगी कपड़े लगाए जा रहे हैं अाैर लाइटिंग की जा रही है।

जहां देर रात तक घाट का सौंदर्यीकरण कार्य पूर्ण हो जाने की संभावना है। यहां पर शुक्रवार की सुबह से ही महिलाओं के द्वारा छठी मइया के मांगलिक गीत गुंजेगी। बता दें कि नगर के छठ घाटों पर जहां सिरसोप्ता पर चारों तरफ से महिलाएं बैठकर पूजा अर्चना करती है। वहीं, कई व्रती तालाब जलाशयों के जल में खड़ी रहकर भगवान भास्कर की पूजा अर्चना करते है। पूरा वातावरण भक्ति गीतों से सराबोर रहता है। धूप अगरबत्ती की खुशबू से पूरा वातावरण में सुगंध समाहित होता है। इसकी तैयारी व्रतियों के द्वारा की जा रही है। वहीं, प्रशासन व पूजा समिति घाट को सजाने-संवारने में जुटी हुई है।

संतघाट पर नदी के दाेनों किनारे बना पंडाल है आकर्षण का केंद्र
पदाधिकारियों ने लिया घाटाें का जायजा
नगर के छठ घाटाें का जायजा गुरुवार को नगर परिषद के कार्यपालक पदाधिकारी बिजय कुमार उपाध्याय, सिटी प्रबंधक राजीव रंजन सिंह, नगर व मुफस्सिल थानाध्यक्षों ने लिया। इस क्रम में नगर परिषद के पदाधिकारी द्वय के द्वारा शहर के सभी छठ घाटों पर सफाई व्यवस्था, जल की सफाई आदि का जायजा लिया गया।

घाटाें पर सुरक्षा में तैनात रहेंगे पुलिसकर्मी
शहर के सभी छठ घाटों पर सुरक्षा के लिए एसपी उपेंद्र नाथ वर्मा के निर्देश पर पुलिस पदाधिकारी व जवानों की तैनाती रहेगी। संबंधित थानाध्यक्ष घाटों पर भ्रमण करते रहेंगे। पुलिस बल की तैनाती चौक-चौराहों पर रहेगी। पुलिस गश्ती भी होते रहेगी। तालाबों में नाव भी रहेगी।

बाजारों में फल की दुकानों पर लगी रही भीड़
शहर के हाट-बाजारों में सुबह से ही लोगों की भीड़ लगी रही। लोगों ने छठ पूजा के लिए प्रसाद, फल, नारीयल, गागल, केला, सेव, अनारस, पानी फल, मूली, कोहड़ा आदि की खरीद करते रहे। कोसी के लिए गन्ने की भी बिक्री हो रही थी। मीना बाजार, स्टेशन चौक, लालबाजार, छावनी, हरिवाटिका चौक से लेकर चोरों तरफ फल की दुकान सजी हुई थी।

अधिक भीड़ के कारण शहर में लगता रहा जाम
पर्व को लेकर लोगों की शहर में उमड़ी भीड़ को लेकर पूरा शहर जाम से कराहते रहा। खासकर हरिवाटिका चौक पर सुबह से ही जाम के कारण दोनों तरफ वाहनों की कतार लगी रही। मीना बाजार, राजदेवरी, तीन लालटेन चौक, समाहरणालय चौक पर भी रुक- रुक- कर जाम लगते रहे।​​​​​​​

