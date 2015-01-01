पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

विस चुनाव:बाजार समिति स्ट्रांग रूम में ईवीएम की सुरक्षा में सीआईएसएफ जवानों का पहरा, पर्यवेक्षकों की मौजूदगी में ईवीएम की गई सील

बेतिया2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • जिले में द्वितीय चरण के तहत 3 विधानसभा नौतन, चनपटिया व बेतिया में संपन्न हुआ मतदान

जिले में द्वितीय चरण के तहत तीन विधानसभा नौतन, चनपटिया व बेतिया में संपन्न हुए चुनाव के बाद इवीएम एवं अन्य उपकरण कड़ी सुरक्षा के बीच बाजार समिति परिसर स्थित वज्र गृह में रख दिये गये। ईवीएम मशीन की सुरक्षा चौकसी के लिए पैरामिलिट्री फोर्स को तैनात किया गया है। चार जवान प्रवेश द्वार पर और शेष जवान अंदर के सीलबंद कक्ष के बाहर अत्याधुनिक हथियारों से लैस 24 घंटे की बारी-बारी से पहरेदारी कर रहे हैं। बुधवार को प्रेक्षकों ने ईवीएम मशीन वाले कक्ष को विधिवत सील करा दिया।

सुरक्षा के लिए बीएमपी और जिला पुलिस बल के जवान वज्र गृह के बाहर तैनात किए गए

10 नवंबर को होगी ईवीएम में बंद मतों की गिनती

ईवीएम में कैद होने के बाद बाजार समिति स्थित वज्र गृह में रख दिया गया है। गिनती आगामी 10 नवंबर को होनी है। वहीं, अभी 7 नवंबर को तृतीय चरण के मतदान समाप्ति के बाद वाल्मीकिनगर लोकसभा एवं वाल्मीकिनगर, रामनगर, नरकटियागंज, बगहा, लौरिया एवं सिकटा का ईवीएम भी यहीं रखे जाएंगे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदक्षिणेश्वर काली के दर्शन के बाद गृहमंत्री बोले- मोदी को एक बार मौका दीजिए, सोनार बांग्ला बना देंगे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें