विभिन्न सड़कों पर घंटों फंसे रहे वाहन और लाेग:सड़क किनारे खड़े ट्रकों के कारण 2:30 घंटे जाम रहा शहर

बेतियाएक घंटा पहले
  • सुबह 8 से 10.30 तक जाम रहा शहर का प्रवेश द्वार हरिवाटिका चाैक

शहरवासियों व जिले के विभिन्न इलाकों से जिला मुख्यालय में आने वाले लोगों को बुधवार को शहर में भारी जाम का सामना करना पड़ा। शहर की सड़कें जाम की वजह से घंटों तक सरकती दिखी। यह स्थिति पूरे शहर की रही। इस क्रम में सुबह 8 बजे से 10.30 बजे तक शहर का प्रवेश द्वार हरिवाटिका चौक जाम से जूझता रहा। भारी वाहनों सहित छोटे वाहन भी घंटों जाम में फंसे रहे। पुलिस प्रशासन को भी जाम हटवाने में काफी मशक्कत करनी पड़ी। हरिवाटिका में सुबह आठ बजे से साढ़े दस बजे तक जाम लगा रहा। जिसकी वजह से लोगों को काफी परेशानी झेलनी पड़ी। वहीं मीना बाजार, लालबाजार, पावर हाउस, जनता सिनेमा चौक, क्लेक्टेरियट चौक आदि की भी यही स्थिति रही।

ऐसे हो सकता है समाधान : एनएच से ट्रकों का पड़ाव हटाया जाए और शहर में पार्किंग के लिए जगह सुनिश्चित किया जाए

जाम का कारण

  • एनएच- 727 पर बालू-गिट्‌टी के ट्रक को सड़क, सब-वे पर खड़ी करना।
  • हरिवाटिका चौक स्थित शिव मंदिर परिसर में बाजार समिति शिफ्ट होना।
  • पर्व धनतेरस व दीपावली को लेकर लोगों का अधिक संख्या में पहुंचना।
  • सड़क के किनारे प्रतिष्ठानों पर बेतरतीब वाहनों को खड़ी करना।
  • चुनाव कराने आए सुरक्षा बलों की वापसी वाहनों की लंबी कतारें।
  • बैंक व सरकारी दफ्तरों का खुलना।

यहां लगा जाम

  • एनएच पर स्टेशन चौक से हरिवाटिका होते हुए बाजार समिति के पास तक सुबह में जाम लगा रहा।
  • कलेक्टेरियट चौक से हरिवाटिका चौक तक वाहनों की लंबी कतारें लगी रही।
  • पावर हाउस से मीना बाजार व लाल बाजार जाने के लिए सोआबाबू चौक तक रहा जाम।
  • क्लेक्टेरियट चौक से मोहर्रम चौक तक जाम लगा रहा।
  • जनता सिनेमा से तीन लालटेन व लालबाजार तक जाम की स्थिति देखी गई।

हो सकता है स्थायी निदान

  • एनएच और सब-वे आदि जगहों से अगर बालू-गिट्‌टी व खाली ट्रकों का पड़ाव किसी दूसरे जगह कर दिया जाए।
  • शहर में वन-वे ट्रैफिक व्यवस्था लागू कर दी जाए।
  • सड़क पर बेतरतीब खड़े होने वाले वाहनों पर अंकुश लगाया जाए।
  • शहर में वाहनों के पड़ाव के लिए जगह सुनिश्चित किया जाए।

