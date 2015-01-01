पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बधाइयों का तांता:भाजपा प्रत्याशी की जीत पर लगा बधाइयों का तांता

बेतियाएक घंटा पहले
विधानसभा चुनाव में चनपटिया से भाजपा प्रत्याशी उमाकांत सिंह की जीत पर भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं में खुशी की लहर देखी गई। भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं ने जमकर आतिशबाजी कर मिठाइयां बांटी। भाजपा मंडल अध्यक्ष मुन्ना तिवारी, नगर मंडल अध्यक्ष डॉ वतन केशरी ने कहा कि जनता ने भाजपा व मोदी जी मे अपनी आस्था जताते हुए एनडीए के पक्ष में अपना बहुमत दिया है। अनिल गुप्ता, आनंद शुक्ला, राजकिशोर प्रसाद, मनोज कुमार सिंह, सुनील मिश्र,अरविंद चौधरी ,जदयू के अखिलेश आजाद,अशोक कुमार ओझा,नरेंद्र तिवारी,रिजवान अंसारी आदि ने बधाई दी और उनके उज्ज्वल भविष्य की कामना की है। वही प्रखंड प्रमुख बीरेंद्र मांझी ने पश्चिम चंपारण से जीत हासिल करने वाले एनडीए प्रत्याशियों की जीत की बधाई दी है। इधर, सरीसवा बाजार में फूल माला पहनाकर उमाकांत सिंह का समर्थकों द्वारा भव्य स्वागत किया। मनोज सिंह, अचल नारायण शर्मा ,राजेश उपाध्याय, मुना जयसवाल, विनय राज, हेमंत कुमार मिश्रा, आनंद कुमार,रामधनी पटेल, अम्बुजेश श्रीवास्तव, प्रेम साह , पप्पू साह, ललन साह, दीनानाथ साह , मुना शर्मा, सतेंद्र शर्मा, पन्नालाल साह आदि शामिल थे।

