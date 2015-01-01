पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दांव आया काम:एनडीए की गढ़ में सेंध लगाने में कांग्रेस-राजद रही नाकाम

बेतियाएक घंटा पहले
वर्ष 2015 के चुनाव की तरह इस बार भी भगवा पर वोटरों ने भरोसा जताया है। कोरोना काल आने के बाद लगातार महागबंधन एनडीए के खिलाफ हवा बनाकर अपनाnदांव लगा दिया। जीत को लेकर चौक-चौराहे गॉसिप व सोशल मीडिया तक सिमट करnरह गई। महागबंधन के 10 लाख की नौकरी के दावे, किसान कर्ज माफी आदि की बातें तो खूब हुई, लेकिन जिले में चुनाव लड़ रही महागबंधन जनता की नब्ज टटोलने में ना तो प्रत्याशी ही सफल हुए। न ही उनके समर्थक। सभाओं की भीड़ को वे अपनी जीत मान बैठे। जबकि जिले में पीएम मोदी की सभा ने मैजिक का काम किया। मोदी सरकार की दी जाने वाली हर जनोपयोगी सुविधाओं इस बार भी भारी पड़ी। साइलेंट वोटर, युवा, बुद्धिजीवी व महिलाओं ने खूब जमकर वोट किया है।

जिसके कारण जिले में भगवा लहराया है। जिले के 9 विधानसभा में 7 सीट पर भाजपा व उसके सहयोगी जदयू दो सीट पर चुनाव लड़ी। भाजपा ने पिछली बार बेतिया व नरकटियागंज सीट कांग्रेस से हार गई थी, लेकिन इस बार उसने उसने हारी हुई दोनों सीटों को कांग्रेस से छीनकर बदला तो लिया ही है, साथ ही सातों सीट पर विजय प्राप्त की है। वही जदयू को एक सीट का नुकसान हुआ है। वह सिकटा विधानसभा सीट हार गई है। जिले में भाजपा ने चुनाव के ऐन वक्त में बगहा व चनपटिया सीट अपने तत्कालीन विधायक राघव शरण पांडेय एवं प्रकाश राय का टिकट काट कर नये चेहरे पर दांव लगाया।

