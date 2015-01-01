पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

परिणाम आज:14 टेबल पर सुबह 8 बजे से 25-33 राउंड में हाेगी मतगणना, देर शाम जारी हाेगा अधिकारिक रिजल्ट

बेतियाएक घंटा पहले
  • पोस्टल बैलेट की अलग से होगी गणना, मतगणना की सभी प्रक्रिया की होगी वीडियोग्राफी

जिला निर्वाचन पदाधिकारी कुंदन कुमार ने कहा कि पोस्टल बैलेट की गणना अलग कक्ष में होगी। सभी मतगणना कक्षों में चल रहे मतगणना कार्यों के संपूर्ण प्रक्रिया की निर्वाध रूप से वीडियोग्राफी की जायेगी। एक छोटी सी भूल बड़ी मुश्किल पैदा कर सकती है। इसलिए मतगणना के समय अपने कार्य का निर्वहन ईमानदारी पूर्वक करे। साथ हीं प्रत्याशियों द्वारा प्रतिनियुक्त प्रतिनिधियों की संतुष्टि पर भी विशेष ध्यान दे। सोमवार को जिला निर्वाचन पदाधिकारी सह जिलाधिकारी कुंदन कुमार ने मतगणना के लिए आयोजित प्रशिक्षण में मौजूद निर्वाची पदाधिकारियों से कही। उन्होंने कहा कि निर्वाचन आयोग के नियमों का अक्षरशः पालन करने के साथ साथ मतगणना के समय किसी प्रकार की लापरवाही नही बरतने की हिदायत दी।

इस दौरान उन्होंने सभी निर्वाची पदाधिकारियों को ससमय मतगणना कार्य आंरभ कराने की हिदायत दी। मौके पर वाल्मीकिनगर लोकसभा के निर्वाची पदाधिकारी सह अपर जिला दंडाधिकारी नंदकिशोर साह के अलावे विभिन्न निर्वाचन क्षेत्रों के निर्वाची पदाधिकारी मौजूद रहे। जिला निर्वाचन पदाधिकारी ने जिला के सभी 9 विधानसभाओं के निर्वाची पदाधिकारियों को मतगणना कार्य के लिये आवश्यक संपूर्ण व्यवस्थाओं को सुनिश्चित कर लेने का निदेश दिया। उन्होंने कहा कि मतगणना कक्ष में लगाये जाने वाले टेबुल, कम्प्यूटर सेट, टेलीफोन सेट, फोटो स्टेट मशीन, डैश बोर्ड आदि को समय से मतगणना कक्ष में संस्थापित कर लें।

चुस्त-दुरुस्त व्यवस्था : सुबह 6 बजे से रात के 9 बजे तक पूरे शहर में गश्ती लगाते रहेंगे पुलिस जवान व अधिकारी

चिह्नित अधिकारियों के वाहन को छोड़ किसी भी वाहन के प्रवेश पर पाबंदी
सुरक्षा को लेकर बाजार समिति के आसपास चार ड्राॅप गेट का निर्माण किया गया है। साथ ही इन गेटों पर अधिकारियों के साथ पुलिस पदाधिकारियों की प्रतिनियुक्ति की गयी है। जिला निर्वाची पदाधिकारी सह जिलाधिकारी कुंदन कुमार ने बताया कि पहला गेट बाजार समिति मुख्य प्रवेश द्वार से 100 मीटर पूरब स्थापित किया गया है, जबकि बाजार समिति मुख्य प्रवेश द्वार से 100 मीटर पश्चिम दूसरा ड्राॅप गेट स्थापित किया गया है। वहीं बाजार समिति के मुख्य प्रवेश द्वार पर एक ड्राॅप गेट बनाया गया है। तथा चैथा ड्राॅप गेट मतगणना हाॅल का प्रवेश द्वार पर स्थापित किया गया है। इन ड्राॅप गेटों से चिह्नित अधिकारियों के वाहन को छोड़ किसी भी वाहन के प्रवेश पर पाबंदी रहेगी। बिना पहचान पत्र किसी के भी प्रवेश की अनुमति नहीं होगी।

विधि-व्यवस्था को लेकर व्यापक तैयारी

मतगणना के दौरान शहर में विधि-व्यवस्था के लिए भी जिला प्रशासन द्वारा व्यापक तौर पर तैयारी की गई है। जिला निर्वाची पदाधिकारी कुंदन कुमार ने जारी आदेश में बताया है कि बाजार समिति परिसर से बाहर बेतिया के शहर के विभिन्न स्थानों पर विधि व्यवस्था संधारण हेतु केन्द्रीय विद्यालय मोड़, हरिवाटिका चैक, बस स्टैंड के पास, समाहरणालय चैक, रेलवे स्टेशन चैक, समाहरणालय के मुख्य प्रवेश द्वार, स्टेशन चैक के पास, मुहर्रम चैक, परिसदन के पास, तीन लालटेन चैक, पावर हाउस चैक, जनता सिनेमा चैक, सोआबाबू चैक कोतवाली चैक, राजगुरु चैक, छावनी, कविवर नेपाली चैक, इमली चैक, एवं मीना बाजार चैक पर पुलिस बल के साथ एक दंडाधिकारी एवं पुलिस पदाधिकारी की प्रतिनियुक्ति की गयी है। इसके साथ हीं गश्ती दल की भी तैनाती गई है, जो मंगलवार को सुबह 6 बजे से रात 9 बजे तक पुरे शहर में गश्ती लगाते रहेंगे।

प्रपत्र की छायाप्रति अभ्यर्थियों के गणना अभिकर्ताओं में बांटा जाएगा

जानकारी के अनुसार मंगलवार को मतगणना आंरभ होने के साथ हीं पोस्टल बैलेट की गिनती अलग कक्ष में आंरभ की जाएगी। ईवीएम से मतों की गणना 8 बजे से आरंभ हो जाएगी। 14 टेबल पर 25 से 33 राउंड में मतगणना होगा। टेबुल से प्राप्त होनेवाले प्रपत्र की छायाप्रति अभ्यर्थियों के गणना अभिकर्ताओं में वितरण किया जाएगा। मतगणना अभिकर्ता को छायाप्रति वितरण के पश्चात तैयार प्रारुप पर निर्वाची पदाधिकारी एवं प्रेक्षक के हस्ताक्षरोपरांत इसकी छायाप्रति प्रत्येक अभ्यर्थी एवं निर्वाचन अभिकर्ता मीडिया सेंटर तथा जेनेसिस में अपलोडिंग के बाद ही आधिकारिक तौर पर रिजल्ट की उद्घोषणा की जाएगी।

रूट डायवर्ट : गाड़ियों को स्टेशन चौक से ही मोड़ दिया जाएगा

मतगणना को लेकर मंगलवार को शहर में आने वाली गाड़ियों का रुट बदल दिया गया है। एसडीएम विद्यानाथ पासवान ने बताया कि पश्चिम से एनएच पर आने वाली गाड़ियों को स्टेशन चौक से ही मोड़ दिया जाएगा। ये गाड़ियां चेकपोस्ट होते हुए बरवत गांव होकर मछली लोक व पिपरा चौक के बीच एनएच में फिर शामिल हो जाएंगी। वहीं पूरब से शहर में आने वाली गाड़ियों को मुफस्सिल थाना के पास से सरिसवा रोड में डायवर्ट किया गया है। जबकि पूरब से आने वाली भारी वाहनों को नानोसती चौक से ही मोड़ दिया जाएगा। इधर, मतगणना के दिन पुरे शहर में निषेधाज्ञा घोषित किया गया है।

