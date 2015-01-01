पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्रदर्शन:शहर में हो रहे अपराध को लेकर भाकपा ने प्रखंड मुख्यालय पर किया प्रदर्शन

बेतिया6 घंटे पहले
  • भाकपा कार्यर्ताओं ने बेतिया बीडीओ और सीओ को सौंपा ज्ञापन

भारत की कम्यूनिस्ट पार्टी (मार्क्सवादी) तथा भारतीय कम्यूनिस्ट पार्टी के संयुक्त तत्वावधान में शहर में बढ़ रहे अपराध को लेकर बेतिया प्रखंड मुख्यालय पर बुधवार को प्रदर्शन किया। भारतीय कम्युनिस्ट पार्टी के जिला मंत्री ओमप्रकाश क्रांति तथा भारत की कम्युनिस्ट पार्टी मार्क्सवादी के जिला मंत्री प्रभु राज नारायण राव ने कहा कि शहर में लगातार बढ़ रहे अपराध के कारण शहरवासी खौफ में जी रहे हैं।

पुलिस सुस्त है। कही कानून व्यवस्था नजर नहीं आ रहा है। नेताओं ने कहा कि जनता की ज्वलंत समस्याओं पर अविलंब ध्यान देने की जरुरत है। कृषि कानून की समाप्ति के लिए केंद्र सरकार को बीडीओ द्वारा लिखा जाए। अन्यथा आने वाले दिनों में एक बड़े संघर्ष करने के लिए हम वामदलों को मजबूर होना पड़ेगा।

प्रदर्शन के बाद 5 सदस्यी प्रतिनिधिमंडल बेतिया सीओ एवं बीडीओ से मिलकर शहर में बढ़ रहे अपराध पर रोक लगाने, खराब सड़कों की मरम्मति, सभी गरीबों को राशन कार्ड, फसल छाती का हर्जाना किसानों का कर्ज माफ करने सहित किसान विरोधी काला कृषि कानून को वापस करने की मांग को लेकर एक ज्ञापन सौंपा प्रदर्शन में बेतिया लोकल कमेटी के सचिव बीके नरूला,ट्रेड यूनियन नेता नीरज बर्णवाल, किसान सभा के जिला मंत्री राधा मोहन यादव,जवाहर प्रसाद, सुशील श्रीवास्तव, अंजार उल हक आदि शामिल रहे।

