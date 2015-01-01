पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

वारदात:बैंक में पैसा जमा करने जा रहे पेट्रोल पंप के कर्मी से अपराधियों ने लूटे ~11.5 लाख

बेतिया2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पहले से घात लगाकर बैठे थे अपराधी, लूट के बाद उज्जैन टोला की तरफ भागे

नगर में बदमाश बेखौफ हाेकर आपराधिक घटनाओं का अंजाम दे रहे हैं। बदमाशों ने सोमवार की दोपहर नगर के शांति नगर में मोटानी पेट्रोल पंप के कर्मी से पिस्टल के बल पर 11.5 लाख रुपये लूट लिए। अपराधियों की संख्या दो बताई जा रही है। दोनों बदमाश बाइक पर सवार थे। घटना को अंजाम देकर दोनों उज्जैन टोला की तरफ फरार हो गए। घटना के बाद नगर व मुफस्सिल पुलिस मामले की जांच शुरू कर दी है। सीसीटीवी फुटेज खंगाले जा रहे हैं। बताते है कि पेट्रोल पंप के कर्मी ललन सिंह तथा महेश सिंह एसबीआई के मुख्य शाखा में रुपए जमा कराने जा रहे थे।

जैसे ही वह पेट्रोल पंप के सामने की गली से होते हुए शांति नगर में पहुंचे कि पूर्व से घात लगाए दो बदमाशों ने धक्का देकर बाइक रुकवा लिया। बदमाशों ने पंप कर्मियों पर पिस्टल तान दी व हथियार दिखाते हुए बैग में रखे रुपए लेकर फरार हो गए। घटना के बाद कर्मियों के द्वारा इसकी सूचना नगर पुलिस को दी गई। घटना की सूचना पर पहुंची पुलिस सीसीटीवी फुटेज खंगालने में जुटी है।

सुप्रिया मार्ग में चूड़ा व्यवसायी से पांच अक्टूबर को हुई 6. 50 लाख की लूट

नगर के सुप्रिया मार्ग में चूड़ा व्यवसायी रामजी प्रसाद के कर्मी से पिछले 5 अक्टूबर को 6. 50 लाख रुपए की लूट हुई थी। चनपटिया के मां शारदे भंडार चूड़ा मिल के कर्मी रविन्द्र मिश्रा से सुप्रिया रोड में 6.50 लाख लूटने के के बाद बाइक सवार फरार हो गए थे। साठी के सतवरिया निवासी रवीन्द्र मिश्रा 5 अक्टूबर को 12 बजे दिन में पैसा निकालने के लिए सुप्रिया रोड स्थित एचडीएफसी के बैंक में पहुंचे। इसी क्रम में मिर्जा टोली के समीप एक बाइक पर दो अपराधी झोला छीनकर भाग निकले। रुपए बरामदगी व बदमाशों को गिरफ्तार करने में पुलिस को सफलता नहीं मिल सकी है।

12 नवंबर को भी एक लाख रुपए डिक्की से निकाले थे बदमाश
नगर के तीन लालटेन चौक पर पिछले 12 नवंबर को बाइक सवार बदमाशों ने बाइक की डिक्की तोड़कर रुपए निकाल ली थी। बताते है कि घोघा शिवाघाट के प्रदीप साह आईसीआईसीआई बैंक से 1 लाख 20 हजार रुपये की निकासी की। रुपये को बाइक की डिक्की में रख अपने एक साथी के साथ बाइक लेकर गाड़ी का टायर खरीदने तीन लालटेन चौक पर चला गया। इसी बीच पीछे से अपाची बाइक पर सवार दो युवक आए। दोनों बाइक के पास अपनी गाड़ी रोक बाइक की डिक्की तोड़ दिया उसमें रखे एक लाख रुपये निकाल लिए। जबकि 20 हजार रुपये डिक्की में ही छूट गया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंयूट्यूब से सीखी एरोबिक्स की ट्रेनिंग, मां-बहन थीं पहली क्लाइंट, अब कमाती हैं लाख रुपए महीना - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें