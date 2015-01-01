पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

त्योहार:धनतेरस-दीपावली में है मिट्‌टी के दीपक का विशेष महत्व हर कष्ट को दूर करने में सक्षम हैं 15 प्रकार के दीपदान

बेतियाएक घंटा पहले
  • 12 नवंबर को धनतेरस व 14 को दीपावली, 5 दिन तक होगी श्रीगणेश, महालक्ष्मी, इंद्र अाैर कुबेर की पूजा

धनतेरस व दीपावली नजदीक है। कोराेनाकाल के बावजूद भी बाजारों में पर्व को लेकर रौनक बढ़ चली है। शास्त्रों के अनुसार पंचतत्वों से बने मिट्टी के दिये का धनतेरस और दीपावली के दिन विशेष महत्व है। धनतेरस से भैयादूज तक पांच दिनों तक श्रीगणेश, महालक्ष्मी, इंद्र व कुबेर की पूजा का महत्व है।

ज्योतिषाचार्य पंडित हरेंद्र मोहन ठाकुर ने बताया कि पृथ्वी, जल, अग्नि, आकाश और वायु से सृष्टि का निर्माण हुआ है। इसलिए मिट्टी के दीपक का आध्यात्मिक रुप से अत्यंत महत्व है। दीपावली पर सरसों के तेल से मिट्टी का दीपक जलाने से लक्ष्मी आकर्षित होती है।

स्वामी अरविंदाचार्य ने बताया कि बताया कि माता लक्ष्मी की पूजा धनतेरस से लेकर पांच दिनों तक की जाती है। कार्तिक मास के कृष्ण पक्ष की त्रयोदशी को मनाया जाने वाला पर्व धनतेरस धनत्रयोदशी के नाम से भी जाना जाता है। ज्योतिषाचार्य राधाकांत शास्त्री ने बताया कि दीपदान के 15 प्रकार के दीपक मानव के हर तरह के कष्टों को दूर करने में सक्षम है। इनके महत्व है जो विभिन्न ग्रहों व देवताओं को प्रसन्न करने के निमित है। इनमें आटे का दीपक, घी का दीपक आदि शामिल है।

आचार्य सुजीत द्विवेदी ने बताया कि राशीफल के अनुसार धनतेरस पर घर में नई वस्तुओं को लाने का से धन की देवी लक्ष्मी एवं धन के देवता कुबेर का घर में वास होता है। इस दिन सोना, चांदी एवं पीतल की वस्तुओं को खरीदना बहुत ही शुभ माना जाता है।

