जायजा:डीआईजी ने चंपारण रेंज के मतदान केंद्रों का लिया जायजा

बेतिया3 घंटे पहले
चंपारण रेंज के डीआईजी ललनमोहन प्रसाद ने मंगलवार को चंपारण के कई मतदान केंद्रों का जायजा लिया। पश्चिमी चंपारण जिले के नौतन, बेतिया व चनपटिया तथा पूर्वी चंपारण जिले में चुनाव का जायजा लिया। निष्पक्ष और शांतिपूर्ण चुनाव के लिए पुलिस पदाधिकारियों को कई निर्देश दिए। डीआईजी सर्वप्रथम जिले के नौतन, बेतिया व चनपटिया विधानसभा क्षेत्र के विभिन्न मतदान केंद्रों का भ्रमण के बाद पूर्वी चंपारण के मतदान केंद्रों का जायजा लेने के लिए निकल गए। पूर्वी चंपारण के 6 विधानसभा क्षेत्र के कई मतदान केंद्रों पर डीआईजी पहुंचे व सुरक्षा व्यवस्था का जायजा लिया।

