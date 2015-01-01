पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पहल:कोरोना को लेकर डिजिटल प्रतिमा बनेगी घाटों पर मास्क का होगा वितरण

रामनगर2 घंटे पहले
रामनगर शहर के बीचोबीच गुजरने वाली रामरेखा नदी पुल के नीचे तट पर स्थित छठ घाट का जायजा मुख्य पार्षद प्रतिनिधि नागेन्द्र साह व उप मुख्य पार्षद प्रतिनिधि मो अरमान खान ने जायजा लिया। छठ व्रतियों को हर सुविधा उपलब्ध कराने को लेकर पूजा समिति के सदस्यों से आवश्यक जानकारी ली। नदी तट पर साफ-सफाई रामरेखा नदी के पुल पर आकर्षक तोरण द्वार व घाट पर भव्य व्यवस्था की जा रही है। बुधवार से नहाय खाए से शुरू हो जा रहा है छठ पूजा पर्व जिसको लेकर मुख्य सड़कों व बाजारों में काफी भीड़ उमड़ पड़ी है।

कोई कपडा की खरीदारी में लगे हैं तो कोई छठ पूजा की सामग्री। इस कोरोना में लोगों में छठ पूजा को लेकर खासा उत्साह देखा गया है। छठ पूजा समिति के महामंत्री गिफ्फी सिंह ने बताया कि इस वर्ष नदी के बीच मे प्रतिमा नहीं बनेगी। सभी सदस्यों के द्वारा कोरोना को लेकर निर्णय लिया गया है डिजिटल प्रतिमा बनाया जाएगा। अध्यक्ष रघुवंश नारायण सिंह, संदीप पटेल, सूरज कुमार, मोनू, सौरभ पाण्डेय, राकेश सिंह राजपूत, मुकेश कुमार, प्रदीप सिंह, ईश्वर भगत, कुन्दन भगत, प्रकाश कुमार, करण कुमार, रूपेश कुमार समेत अन्य पूजा समिति के सदस्य शामिल हैं।

