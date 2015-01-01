पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पहल:भास्कर अखबार की मांग बढ़ने से वितरकों का मनोबल ऊंचा

बेतिया4 घंटे पहले
प्रखंड क्षेत्र में लगातार दैनिक भास्कर अखबार की मांग में वृद्धि होने को लेकर स्थानीय वितरकों का मनोबल ऊंचा हुआ हैं। लोगों के सोच के प्रति दैनिक भास्कर अखबार की प्रस्तुति ने पाठकों को अपनी तरफ आकर्षित करने में सफलता हासिल की हं। प्वाइंट द प्वाइंट खबर, नो पेड न्यूज, ग्राउंड रिपोर्टिंग, सप्ताह में एक दिन नो निगेटिव न्यूज भास्कर अखबार को दूसरे अखबार से अलग किया हैं। जिसके कारण पाठकों की रूचि भास्कर के तरफ बढ़ा हैं। जमुनिया निवासी उप प्रमुख मीनाक्षी देवी, मुखिया सुनील कुमार गढवाल, पूर्व मुखिया निरंजन पंजियार, सरपंच प्रकाश बिहारी, दोमाठ मुखिया अंतिमा देवी, बीडीसी अमित कुमार, धनौजी मुखिया रंजीत बहादुर राय, सनाउल्लाह मियां, श्याम बिहारी साह, निर्मल कुशवाहा, होदा मिस्त्री आदि पाठकों ने बताया कि न्यूज के दौरान जो चाहिए वह भास्कर दे रहा हैं।

अखबार में स्थानीय समाचारों के साथ राज्य व देश-विदेश कि खबरों का पुरा समावेश रहता हैं। गौनाहा क्षेत्र के जमुनिया निवासी शमसुद्दीन अंसारी, गौनाहा निवासी छट्ठू प्रसाद, सेरवा निवासी संतोष पटवारी, बेलवा निवासी अस्गर जी, इनरवा निवासी नसीम आलम, मर्जदवा निवासी लालबाबू जी आदि वितरकों ने बताया कि अन्य अखबारों की तुलना में पाठक भास्कर की मांग ज्यादा कर रहें हैं। जिससे हर चौक-चौराहे व सरकारी-गैरसरकारी संस्थाओं में भास्कर अखबार पहुंच रहा हैं।

