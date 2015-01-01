पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

त्योहार:दिवाली आज, दिन के 1:49 से रात 1:58 बजे तक लक्ष्मी-गणेश पूजा का शुभ मुहूर्त, पटाखों पर राेक

बेतिया2 घंटे पहले
  • दिवाली को लेकर चारों ओर रौनक, पुलिस करेगी अतिरिक्त गश्ती, चौक-चौराहाें व बाजार में भी तैनात रहेेंगे जवान

दीपावली को लेकर शुक्रवार को नगर समेत जिले के सभी प्रखंड क्षेत्र के हाट बाजारों में सुबह से ही लाेगों की भीड़ लगी रही। खासकर शहर में लोगों ने दीपावली पर सामान की खरीद किया। शहर का ऐतिहासिक मीना बाजार, लालबाजार, स्टेशन चौक, हरिवाटिका चौक पर लोगों की ज्यादातर मौजूदगी रही। लोग दीपावली को लेकर किराना सामान से लेकर मिठाई की दुकानों, रोशनी के लिए बल्ब- बति, सजावट की दुकानों पर खरीदारी किये। जबकि दीपोत्सव को लेकर लोगों ने दीया की भी खरीद किया। लोगों ने 50 से 60 रुपए सैकड़ा तक मिट्टी से बने दीये की खरीदारी की। दीपोत्सव को लेकर पुलिस प्रशासन भी चौकसी बरत रही है। एसपी उपेंद्र नाथ शर्मा ने सभी थानाध्यक्षों को गश्ती के साथ ही अतिरिक्त गश्ती करने का निर्देश दिया है।

सभी थाने को चारों तरफ नजर रखने का निर्देश दिया गया है। इसके साथ ही सभी महत्वपूर्ण चौक चौराहों पर पुलिस पदाधिकारी व बल की तैनाती रहेगी। भीड़भाड़ को देखते हुए वाहन जांच अभियान भी चलाया जाएगा। साथ ही ऐसे स्थलों पर पुलिस बल की भी तैनाती रहेगी। प्रशासन के द्वारा पटाखों की बिक्री पर रोक लगा दी गई है। सदर एसडीएम विद्यानाथ पासवान ने बताया कि कोई भी पटाखाें की बिक्री करते हुए पकड़े जाते है तो उनपर न्यायसंगत कार्रवाई की जाएगी। साथ ही जिला प्रशासन के स्तर से सभी सीओ व बीडीओ को भी निर्देशित किया जा चुका है।

मीना बाजार, लालबाजार, स्टेशन चौक और हरिवाटिका चौक पर जमकर हुई खरीदारी

जीएमसीएच में चिकित्सक व कर्मी रहेंगे तैनात
जीएमसीएच के अधीक्षक डाॅ. प्रमोद तिवारी ने कहा कि दीपावली को लेकर अस्पताल में चिकित्सक व कर्मी तैनात रहेंगे। खासकर दीपावली पर बॉर्न केस कुछ ज्यादा आते है। चिकित्सकों के द्वारा ऑपरेशन से लेकर इलाज तक की तैयारी की गई है।

सब्जी के भाव से खाली हुए लोगों के जेब
बाजारों में आलू 45 रुपए किलो, प्याज 50 रुपए किलो, फूलगोभी 30 रुपए किलो, पत्तागोभी 40 रुपए किलो, बैगन 40 रूपये, परवल 60 से 80 रुपए किलो, केला 30 से 50 रुपए दर्जन, कद्दू 30 से 40 रुपए पीस तक बिका।

दीपावली पूजन मुहूर्त
आचार्य राधाकांत शास्त्री ने कहा कि कुम्भ लग्न प्रथम स्थिर, द्विस्वभाव लग्न दिन में 1:49 से 3:37 तक रहेगा। वृष लग्न द्वितीय स्थिर लग्न सायं 5:16 से प्रारंभ हो रहा है, जो रात्रि 7:30 तक है। सिंह लग्न द्वितीय स्थिर लग्न रात्रि 11:44 से 1:58 तक है। ये तीनों लग्न गल्ला पूजन, तिजोरी पूजन, स्थिर धन आभूषण के लिए श्रेष्ठ रहेगा। जबकि द्विस्वभाव लग्न 7:30 से सामाजिक व्यावसायिक कार्य के लिए सर्वोत्तम रहेगा।

वीडियोऔर देखेंदीपावली लक्ष्मीजी की कैसी तस्वीर की पूजा करें? देवी को पूजा में गन्ना और सिंघाड़े खासतौर पर क्यों चढ़ाते हैं? - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

