सहयोग:डीएम ने 99 वर्षीय समरजिया कुवंर को वोट करने में किया सहयोग

गोपालगंज34 मिनट पहले
यहां मतदान करने पहुंची 99 वर्षीय हाता टोला गांव के समरजिया कुवंर को मतदान केन्द्र के निरीक्षण करने पहुंचे डीएम ने वृद्व महिला का हाथ पकड़कर मतदान करने में सहयोग किया। वृद्व महिला को उसके छोटे पौत्र रमेश ने हाथ पकड़कर हथआ विधानसभा के मजिरवा मतदान केन्द्र संख्या 65 पर वोट करने जा रही थी। वृद्व महिला को डीएम ने अपने गाड़ी से उतर कर मतदान केन्द्र तक पहुंचा। वोट देने के बाद उसने बताया कि पहले उसने आजादी के बाद पहले चुनाव में वोट किया था। पहले घर से दूर वोट करने जाना पड़ता था।

