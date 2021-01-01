पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

लापरवाही:जिले में डीआरसीसी की लापरवाही से स्टूडेंट क्रेडिट कार्ड व मुख्यमंत्री स्वयं सहायता योजना की उपलब्धि काफी लचर

बेतिया2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • स्टूडेंट क्रेडिट कार्ड में 31013 और सीएम स्वयं सहायता भत्ता में 89807 निर्धारित किया गया है जिले का लक्ष्य, लेकिन 15.34 व 17.52 फीसदी ही रही उपलब्धि

जिला निबंधन एवं परामर्श केंद्र की लापरवाही के कारण जिले में बिहार स्टूडेंट क्रेडिट कार्ड, मुख्यमंत्री स्वयं सहायता भत्ता व कुशल युवा कार्यक्रम की उपलब्धि काफी लचर रही है। सरकार की इस अतिमहत्वाकांक्षी योजनाओं में लक्ष्य के अनुरुप स्टूडेंट क्रेडिट कार्ड में 15.34 फीसदी, सीएम स्वयं सहायता भत्ता योजना में 17.52 फीसदी डीआरसीसी के स्तर निपटाए किया गया है। जबकि जिले में वर्ष 2018-019 व 2019-020 में 27343 व वर्ष 2020-021 में 3670 बिहार स्टूडेंट क्रेडिट कार्ड का लक्ष्य निर्धारित है, इन वित्तीय वर्षों में कुल 31 हजार 13 में अब तक डीआरसीसी स्तर पर मात्र 4 हजार 754 का ही निपटारे हो सका है।

जिससे 4.60 ही अंक प्राप्त हो सका है। वही मुख्यमंत्री स्वयं सहायता भत्ता योजना में जिले का लक्ष्य वर्ष 2018-019 व 2019-020 में 82 हजार 247 एवं वर्ष 2020-021 में 7 हजार 560 निर्धारित है, लेकिन इन तीन वित्तीय वर्षों में कुल 89 हजार 807 में अब तक डीआरसीसी स्तर पर मात्र 15 हजार 715 ही मामलों का निपटारा हो सका है। जिससे 5.26 ही अंक प्राप्त हो सका है। डीआरसीसी के लापरवाही के कारण सरकार की सात निश्चय योजना में शामिल गरीब बच्चों को क्रेडिट कार्ड के माध्यम से व्यवसायिक व टेक्निकल शिक्षा दिलाने व बेरोजगारों को सीएम सहायता भत्ता योजना से लाभांवित करना है, लेकिन डीआरसीसी की लचर व्यवस्था के कारण ये योजनाएं परवान चढऩे से पहले ही दम तोडऩे लगी है।
सूबे में जिले का गिरा ग्राफ| जिला निबंधन एवं परामर्श केंद्र के प्रबंधक की लापरवाही को लेकर बिहार स्टूडेंट क्रेडिट कार्ड, मुख्यमंत्री स्वयं सहायता भत्ता योजना व कुशल युवा कार्यक्रम की उपलब्धी काफी लचर रही है। जिसके कारण सूबे में जिले का ग्राफ सबसे नीचे गिरा है। इतना ही नहीं लक्ष्य के विरुद्घ जिले की स्थिति काफी निराशाजनक बनी हुई है।जबकि सीएम के अतिमहत्वाकांक्षी योजनाओं में इनको शामिल किया गया है। यह साबित करता है कि डीआरसीसी स्तर पर काफी उदासीनता बरती गई है। अगर यही व्यवस्था रही तो तीनों कार्यक्रम जिले में दम तोड़ देंगे।

कुशल युवा कार्यक्रम योजना भी फिसड्डी, दो वित्तीय वर्षों में मात्र 41.08 फीसदी ही रही उपलब्धि
कुशल युवा कार्यक्रम के तहत सरकार की ओर से युवाओं में स्किल डेवलप की योजना बनाई गई है, लेकिन जिला निबंधन एवं परामर्श केंद्र की उदासीनता के कारण जिले में कुशल युवा कार्यक्रम की उपलब्धी दो वित्तीय वर्षों में मात्र 41.08 फीसदी ही रही है। जबकि जिले का वृत्तीय वर्ष 2019-020 में 68 हजार 864 व वर्ष 2020-021 में 13 हजार 750 लक्ष्य निर्धारित है। इन दो वित्तीय वर्षों में कुल 82 हजार 614 में अब तक मात्र 33 हजार 936 डीआरसीसी स्तर पर आवेदनों को निष्पादित की गई है। जिसके कारण 16.43 अंक ही प्राप्त हो सका है।

जिले में स्टूडेंट क्रेडिट कार्ड, स्वयं सहायता भत्ता व कुशल युवा कार्यक्रम की उपलब्धी डीआरसीसी के प्रबंधन के उदासीनता के कारण है। यह काफी गंभीर मामला है। प्रबंधक से स्पष्टीकरण तलब कर सुधार करने का निर्देश दिया गया है, अगर तीनों कार्यक्रमों में प्रगति नहीं होती है,तो प्रबंधक के विरुद्घ अनुशासनिक कार्रवाई शुरू की जाएगी।
रवींद्र नाथ प्रसाद सिंह, उपविकास आयुक्त, बेतिया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंCBSE ने जारी की बोर्ड परीक्षाओं की डेट शीट, एयरो इंडिया में ताकत दिखाएंगे 14 देश और हरियाणा में आज किसान महापंचायत - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser